Deadpool 3, Priyanka Chopra’s Heads of State Filming Halted Amid Hollywood Double Strike

The filming of Deadpool 3 has been halted due to the Hollywood double strike seen by actors and writers. The ongoing SAG AFTRA strike is likely to further affect film production.

Deadpool 3, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, pushed release dates from September 2024 to November 8, 2024, then changed again after Disney unveiled a random playlist in mid-June 2023, this this time clashing and claiming a new release date of Friday, May 3, 2024.

Deadpool 3 is part of phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Marvel movie is the biggest project yet to be cut short by the strike.

People familiar with the development told US outlet Deadline that production on the Deadpool 3 movie has halted. The news comes days after Ryan and Hugh dropped the film’s first look as Deadpool and Wolverine on their Instagram Stories.

Jackman joins the Deadpool franchise after portraying the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine films from 2000 to 2017, ranging from X-Men to Logan. The first look came on the heels of news that Jennifer Garner will also be making a return to Marvel as Elektra after playing the character in 2003’s Daredevil.

Shawn Levy directs and produces the Marvel Trio. Plot details remain under wraps, per Deadline.

The “Deadpool” films were big box office hits and are the highest-grossing “X-Men” titles of all time, grossing over $780 million at the worldwide box office.

Previously, the Oppenheimer and Barbie promotions were also affected due to the ongoing strike. In fact, the Oppenheimer cast left the London premiere as soon as the strike began.

Additionally, Canada’s “Hollywood North” was hurt by the Hollywood Double Strike. Known as “Hollywood North”, the Canadian province and city of Vancouver is one of the largest production centers in North America, with more than 50 animation studios alone, employing up to 88,000 people, according to a provincial agency. It generated an estimated revenue of C$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) in 2022.

On Friday, Hollywood actors joined writers on the picket lines for the first time in 63 years. Unionized workers are demanding higher pay at a time when streaming movies and TV shows have slashed royalties for working-class actors.

Priyanka Chopra’s film stopped

Filming of Heads of State by Priyanka Chopra and John Cenas was also halted due to the Hollywood strike.

As a member of SAG-AFTRA, Priyanka will not be able to film for a film or television project in any part of the world until a new agreement between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP can be reached. and the actors’ strike is over. Some insiders are predicting that the actors’ strike will continue until early fall (September).

Updated: July 16, 2023, 3:46 PM IST

