Hollywood | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

HOLLYWOOD — Matt Damon, on screens in Christopher Nolan’s $100 million “Oppenheimer” (scheduled for July 21), will next co-star with Pedro Pascal in Ethan Coen’s “Drive-Away Dolls.” Damon also has the upcoming thriller “The Instigators,” starring Ben Affleck’s brother, Casey Affleck, for AppleTV+. Additionally, Damon executive produces the eight-part Netflix comedy miniseries “Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse.”
***
Superstar Robert Redford is mad with rage, and he won’t take it anymore!
Redford has posted on Facebook since 2012 and admits, “I didn’t know I had to address this QAnon shit anymore! Still, I hear them say, ‘Robert, we can expose you Hollywood elites, and we will…it’s coming.’ Robert! Be careful!’
I can’t tell you how upset I am. What’s wrong with you? You need help! I finished! It’s sick and twisted, as are the people who believe it! Biden is not a clone! JFK Jr. is not VP…he is dead! There is no Hollywood elite that abuses children and drinks their blood! That someone accused me of this is sick and twisted!
Facebook is no longer fun. At 86, I know who I am and how to treat people. My mailbox has been deleted, and now my account will also be deleted. I have a beautiful wife and family, my health, my love and my peace. That’s all I need and want. Peace, Redford.”
***
Meryl Streep, absent from the big screen for a while, will be a guest in the third season of “Only Murders in the Building”.
***
Tom Hanks, never inactive for long, helms Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ alongside Robin Wright, Paul Bettany and Michelle Dockery of ‘Downton Abbey’.
***
Helen Mirren continues her “Barbie” narration (scheduled for July 21) with the war drama “White Bird,” opposite former “X-Files” star Gillian Anderson. “White Bird” is released on August 18.
***
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been forced to set new rules for films to qualify for the Best Picture Oscar as theater owners are unhappy with how streaming services have fared infiltrated in the race for the Oscar. To be eligible, films must now have a one-week theatrical release in six US cities, or films must be on display for seven consecutive days in 10 of the top 50 US markets. Year-end movie release plans must include a planned and expanded theatrical release to be completed no later than January 24, 2025.
These new rules were established because streamers, such as Netflix, AppleTV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and others, have made huge inroads in Oscar races over the past few seasons.
***
At 90, Carol Burnett isn’t slowing down. She will star in the 10-episode AppleTV+ miniseries “Palm Royale,” based on the novel “Mr. & Mrs. American Pie.” Also in the cast are Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, Allison Janney and Ricky Martin. Although Carol missed the Hollywood casting couches, she was discovered “Once Upon a Mattress!”