Entertainment
Media mogul Barry Diller says Hollywood execs and top actors should take 25% pay cut to end strikes
Washington – Media mogul Barry Diller has suggested Hollywood’s top executives and highest-paid actors take a 25% pay cut “to try to narrow the difference” between the highest and lowest earners in the world industry as TV and film actors joined strike writers.
“Everyone is probably overpaid at the top,” Diller, president and CEO of IAC and Expedia, told “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
Diller served as chairman and CEO of Fox, Inc., in the 1980s when the Fox Broadcasting Company and its film business were formed, another turbulent time in the industry. Prior to Fox, he was president and CEO of Paramount Pictures Corporation for 10 years.
Actors represented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists went on strike Friday amid concerns about artificial intelligence replacing jobs and the impact of streaming services on the residual remuneration of actors. Writers represented by the Writers Guild of America released in may on similar concerns. It’s the first time the two Hollywood unions have gone on strike simultaneously in six decades.
Diller said “the perfect storm” led to the current troubles in Hollywood, which is facing an industry-wide shutdown.
“You had covidthat sent people home to watch streaming and TV and killed cinemas,” he said. “You had the results of huge investments in streaming, which produced all these losses for all these companies that are now sort of folding in.”
Diller said it would have lasting consequences for the industry if the strikes continued until the end of the year. In fact, he said the strikes could potentially cause an “absolute collapse” of the industry if a settlement is not reached by September.
“Next year there won’t be many programs to watch,” he said. “You’re going to see subscriptions withdrawing, which is going to reduce the income of all these film, television companies. The result is that there will be no programs. And it’s just time for the strike to be resolved, that you want to prepare, there will not be enough money, so it will have devastating effects if it is not resolved quickly.
But, he said, it will be difficult to reach a settlement when both sides lack trust in each other.
“The only thought I’ve had is to say, in good faith, that the highest paid executives and actors should take a 25% pay cut to try to close the gap between those who are well paid and those who are not.
Diller also said he thinks concerns about AI in the industry have been overblown and that he doesn’t think the technology will replace actors or writers, but will be used to help them.
“I don’t think most of these high-performing crafts are at risk in the tech realm,” he said.
Kara Swisher, co-host of the “Pivot” podcast, told “Face the Nation” on Sunday that Diller’s pay cut proposal will go nowhere and the industry is facing a “Rubicon moment” as she goes streaming.
“This move to streaming, which is necessary and important, is expensive,” she said. “No one has figured out how to pay people. Now the actors are right because they should have a piece of it and figuring out who values and who is valuable is going to be very difficult. But there’s real pressure on those companies at this point. .moment in time.”
Some CBS News staffers are members of SAG-AFTRA. But they work under a different contract than the actors and are not affected by the strike.
