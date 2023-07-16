Padres Daily: Padres ready to buy if performance demands; the paddock needs help; Sanchez rests, Campusano arrives; Alek Jacob makes his debut

Hello from Philadelphia,

The Padres have 13 games before the trade deadline.

The men who make such decisions for the team are more than willing to go to great lengths to add a starting pitcher, a reliever or two who can navigate higher-leverage situations, and/or a designated hitter.

If they deem it wise.

The decision on how to proceed will likely be determined as much by how the Padres are playing by how much they have won or lost between now and the Aug. 1 deadline.

Provided the team hasn’t disintegrated into another skid like its 4-11 swoon in the second half of June, Padres decision-makers are inclined to believe they have a team that can still continue the kind of run. who could lead them to the playoffs.

Conversely, even if the Padres were to win a game or two over the next two weeks but show signs of cracking, they might not make much/no moves.

A few events from yesterday’s doubleheader, in which the Padres were swept by the Phillies, seem to point to further crunch potential.

As detailed in my game story (here), Fernando Tatis Jr. left last night’s game with an ankle injury and the bullpen continued to sink.

Both of these factors could be significant barriers to success.

Just because we like to err here on the side of not being cynical, choose to take Tatis at face value when he said last night he was encouraged by his prognosis for a quick comeback. Let’s say he doesn’t play today, takes his day off tomorrow and comes back to Toronto on Tuesday. For now, allow yourself that.

But this enclosure. Yeah. It’s a bit more of a challenge at this point, isn’t it?

Nick Martinez has allowed multiple runs in six of his last 12 outings. Tim Hill has done it in four of his last eight games. Luis Garca has allowed at least one point in three of his last six games.

Given the high stakes and the nature of his job, a bullpen is particularly susceptible to slowdowns.

Martinez certainly won’t continue to give up first-pitch homers, as he has in three of his last seven outings. He allowed two total home runs in his previous 28 games (42 innings). Garca also lost feel for his slider for a time last year and closed the season allowing runs in just five of his last 33 appearances. Hill has been a groundball machine for the better part of five seasons.

Steven Wilson can be released for not being the sharpest yesterday in his first job since June 25. Maybe Robert Suarez will return next week and immediately be the September-October version of himself.

But it’s starting to get a 2021 feel.

Padres relievers have allowed at least one run in 16 straight games and multiple runs in 14 of them. Between early August and the end of the 2021 season, the Padres’ bullpen twice played 15 straight games allowing at least one run.

The reasons are different. The relievers’ implosion in 21 was only a matter of time considering the workload of the relievers almost from the start. This bullpen hasn’t worked out that way, no matter how badly he’s missed Suarez all season and paid for Wilson’s two-week absence.

Never mind. It will be just as detrimental if they can’t fix it quickly.

Or if AJ Preller can’t help them.

Good to be back

I apologize for the absence of a newsletter in your inbox yesterday morning.

I was locked out of my computer for almost an entire day and had to write some stories on my phone on Friday. I couldn’t figure out how to get the email newsletter from my phone.

I owe a huge thank you to Aaron Pett, the computer guy who saved me so many times over the years when I was on the road with a computer that just didn’t work properly. He did it again yesterday, spending hours on the phone with me on his day off. He wouldn’t give up. This is a rare and valued trait.

Catching his breath

Gary Snchez has finally rested.

His ninth straight start behind home plate was yesterday’s opener. Austin Nola grabbed the nightcap.

It was even the first time Nolas had appeared in a game in exactly two weeks.

Snchez’s nine straight starts, though cut short by the All-Star break, was the longest regular season led by a receiver for the Padres since Nick Hundley finished the 2008 season with 10 straight starts behind the plate.

The only longer stretch by a Padres receiver in the past 15 seasons has been Nolas’ 12 straight starts in the past few playoffs.

The question now is how much longer Snchez will be the Padres’ primary receiver.

Luis Campusano will likely join the Padres on that trip, which continues after today’s finals in Toronto and then Detroit. He’s in Triple-A on the final stages of his comeback from thumb surgery.

Campusano was set to take over primary catching duties when he tore a ligament in his left thumb in April. The split between him and Snchez will likely be based on merit.

Snchezs hit six homers in his first 13 games after being claimed off waivers on May 28. His homer Friday was his second in 24 games (72 at bat) since that torrid start.

He’s batting .197 with a .705 OPS in his time with the Padres. This OPS is 15th among 25 catchers with at least 91 plate appearances during that span.

Nola, who has minor league options, is batting .146 with a .452 OPS after going 1-for-4 last night.

milestone axes

Manny Machados’ homer in the eighth inning of Game 1 yesterday, giving the Padres a short-lived lead, was the 300th homer of his career.

He is the 11th most among active players, and he is the 157th player to reach the mark.

It’s a huge accomplishment, Machado said. This is quite an impressive step to take. I’m very lucky to have one in the big leagues, and God has blessed me with 299 more. So I hope he blesses me with a few more wins and a few more wins as well.

Throw in the towel

After eight days of waiting, Alek Jacob made fairly quick work of his first major league outing.

The 25-year-old right-hander, who was recalled from Double-A on July 7, entered Game 2 yesterday with two outs and a runner at third base and had Alec Bohm looking for a lead to score to finish. the fifth round.

His exit would have been even quicker if team leader Dan Bellino hadn’t called after two pitches to confiscate a small towel that Jacob was using to wipe his hands.

Thought I might get a dry towel over there, Jacob said. That’s what I was told, and then I guess he thought I couldn’t. You have to understand that well. That’s what I’ve used in the past, it’s just a dry towel.

finger on it

Both Juan Soto and Machado are increasingly feeling what appears to be extreme pain in their right hand fingers after taking swings. Director Bob Melvin described the problem as a dart in their fingers.

Both continued to hit the ball hard, including sometimes immediately after having to take a minute or two to allow finger pain to subside after fouling a pitch or missing a swing. Both players downplayed their incidences of obvious discomfort.

Said Soto, who had an MRI in January that revealed no structural damage: Just an old injury. Just play through it. Painful, then it goes away.

Said Machado: I get it every year. The same thing. Just stick it and go. Once it happens once, then you’re just going to get away with it. I’ve had it for 10 years.

Machado admitted that it usually bothers him when it’s cold.

It’s always early, he said. Never so late.

So why is it happening now with such frequency and intensity?

I think I’m a little stronger, I hit a little harder, he said with a smile. Or my pain tolerance is decreasing. One of the two.

Kidding aside, given the state of things, it’s not so easy to ignore that two of the team’s best hitters seem to be dealing with something.

It’s a concern, says Melvin. Have been a bit bumped across the board at the moment. We have guys playing injured.

Small bites

If Tatis doesn’t play today, it will be the first time he hasn’t been in the starting lineup since joining the team on April 20 at the end of his PED suspension. Yesterday, he made his 72nd and 73rd starts of the season. The longest starting streak of his career includes 72 starts in the outfield and one as a designated hitter.

Blake Snell went five innings yesterday, extending his scoreless streak to a career-high 21 innings and the longest scoreless streak by a Padres pitcher since Jon Garland and Mat Latos both went 21 innings in 2010.

Trent Grisham hit his ninth home run of the season in the opener yesterday and has his OPS up to .720. He’s batting .294/.400/.529 in 81 plate appearances since June 20.

The Padres hit .357 (51 for 143) with runners in scoring position in the 17 games leading up to yesterday. They went 1 for 7 in the afternoon game and 1 for 8 in the night game.

Ryan Weathers chose the brown tops and sand pants for game two yesterday. The Padres have fallen to 2-5 this season wearing this uniform.

Ha-Seong Kim was 3 for 5 in the first game and 0 for 3 with two walks in the second game. His .351 on-base percentage is second on the team behind Sotos .420, which ranks second in the major leagues.

The Padres were 39-11 when they scored four or more before scoring four in both losses yesterday.

Check out the Kirk Kenneys story (here) on an autographed Dave Winfield ball acquired by longtime fans. There are some fun details to the story, especially considering how useless baseballs are now, with over 100 used in every MLB game.

wait until next year

For those of you who have decided that the 2023 season is over, this will be especially helpful.

The following year’s schedule was released during the All-Star break. You can read more about some of the highlights and see the schedule in my story (here) from Thursday.

Alright, that’s it for me.

Another early (and potentially long) day ahead. The first pitch today is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. PT, and rain looks likely here in the early afternoon.

Do you speak Monday.