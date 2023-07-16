Bollywood navigates a clash between streaming and stardom

New Delhi: Bollywood stars including Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and even Akshay Kumar who have ventured into web originals, or had their films streamed directly on over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as JioCinema , might encounter difficulties in maintaining their stardom.

Industry experts have argued that frequent appearances on free or home media could diminish the appeal of their appearance. This could explain why established icons such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have refrained from participating in OTT projects.

However, others argue that the younger generation of Bollywood actors lack the star power of veteran stars, and their involvement on OTT platforms helps them stay relevant. The impact on their stardom could be negligible if the film resonates successfully with audiences, as seen in the recent case of Vicky Kaushals and Sara Ali Khans. Zara Ke Hat Zara Bach Ke.

It may be too early to draw a conclusion, but there are fears among producers about some stars who may have overexposed themselves. Will the public want to pay 500 to go watch someone in a theater while their movies are released for free or at reasonable annual rates at home?” a senior film producer said on condition of anonymity. While Kumars’ films such as Ram Setu, selfie And Raksha Bandhan failed to connect with audiences due to subpar content, there may have been some viewer fatigue that crept in with him appearing in Cuttputli And Arangi Re on OTT, impacting the aura around its theatrical releases. The same could be true for Rajkummar Rao as Bheed And Blow: The first case fared poorly after OTT releases like Ludo, Chhalaang, Hum Do Hamare Do And The White Tiger.

Being seen too much on OTT platforms can affect stardom as curiosity around the star fades,” said Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga, a digital agency.

Note that Shah Rukh or Aamir Khan haven’t opted for direct-to-OTT movies even during the pandemic, film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said. There is a category of promising actors whose presence is not a guarantee of attendance and box office performance, and is related to the merit of the film,” Rathi said.

However, Tanuj Garg, Managing Partner, Ellipsis Entertainment, said OTTs and cinemas will co-exist. OTTs help expand an actor’s reach and facilitate box office prospects.”

Box office rankings are only partly about star power. Actors are only as good as the content they portray. So regardless of whether it’s over or underexposed on OTT, box office success depends on the content it pushes forward,” Garg said.

However, the presence of stars can prove to be a huge attraction for streaming platforms. Sanmesh Sapkal, associate director, major accounts at digital agency TheSmallBigIdea, said the star power of movies and shows will become a key competitive factor for these platforms to outperform each other. JioCinema has taken the lead in this space, giving them an advantageous position. On the other hand, actors are actively looking for opportunities to reach the masses and their focus now revolves around spreading acceptance across India, rather than just relying on average box office receipts.

The star power and recognition that big-name actors bring to these films sparks curiosity and interest in the audience (OTT). However, while stars can provide an initial boost in viewership, sustained viewership and success ultimately depends on the quality of the content. Shows like Scam 1992 demonstrate that good content can build a sustained following, even without the presence of well-known stars,” said Jitendra Hirawat, director of digital agency SoCheers.

Catch all industry news, banking news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: July 16, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

Topics