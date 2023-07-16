Entertainment
Friends of Leonardo DiCaprios are said to be convinced the actor will never fully settle down amid Gigi Hadid rumors
For those who still follow the potential romance of the season between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, we have a little update for you. Rumors have been swirling around for months as to whether or not these two are together. But now we have a preview that pretty much guarantees The ghost The Oscar-winning actor won’t be giving up his celibacy anytime soon.
Leo is living his best life and he is one of the happiest people [his friends] know, a source recently shared with We Weekly. He has a very fulfilling life and enjoys the comfort of doing whatever he wants anytime and anywhere. As to how this way of life could impact his supposed romance, some members of Leos’ inner circle are convinced that hell will never fully settle down and marry, the outlets’ source continued. However, they don’t care that he finds the right one.
It’s unclear whether Hadid and DiCaprio are still seeing each other or not. For weeks, rumors and reports have circulated that these two items are a new item, following DiCaprios’ split from actress Camilla Morrone. It’s been hard to keep up with the new developments, but this seems like one of the most concrete takes we’ve had on DiCaprio and one that’s tracking well with her dating history up to this point.
Despite any potential budding romance between the actor and the model, DiCaprios’ pals are still pretty sure the hell he’s staying single through and through. Us Weeklys insider noted that his friends would be genuinely surprised if he ever decided to get married.
