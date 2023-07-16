Entertainment
Andy Cohen Talks ‘RHONY’ Reboot, ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & Kyle Richards – The Hollywood Reporter
When THE The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY) kicking off its 14th season this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, an all-new cast of high-profile characters will be further showcased as part of the Bravosphere.
After a tumultuous 13th season marred by allegations of racism among the cast as the long-running franchise introduced its first black cast member, Bravo and executive producer Andy Cohen replaced the group of legacy apple-carrying women with a new one. set of wealthy friends and potential enemies. This season, cameras will follow the lives of fashion content creator Sai De Silva, model Ubah Hassan, luxury real estate developer Erin Lichy, former executive creative director and president of J.Crew Jenna Lyons, publicist Jessel Taank and communications professional Brynn Whitfield.
Although Cohen admits, “We’re rolling the dice here” when it comes to the cast overhaul, the reality TV mogul also said The Hollywood Reporter in the Q&A below, “We looked at so many people and met people all over the place starting on Sunday before we ended up selecting this group. We took a lot of care in that, and I think that it shows in who we have actually chosen.
First, I want to ask about the actors strike, which is the focus of the entertainment industry right now. What effect, if any, will this have on THE The Real Housewives of New York City and other Bravo franchises?
We’re dealing with mostly unscripted shows here. I can’t really talk about it because I’m not in charge of programming at Bravo, but The Real Housewives of New York is packed, produced and finished and therefore it will not affect it at all.
In terms of Watch what’s happening livewhich is the only late-night show still airing on television today, what will be the new strategy in this current landscape?
It will definitely affect the guests we have. I think all the talk shows see that the actors, the SAG people, don’t promote their movies. So there are going to be challenges in knowing who the guests are.
Getting into this new season of RHONY, you said it was the “right group of women” to revive this franchise. How is this casting, in particular, a response to criticism around the lack of diversity and interest in New York Housewives series specifically?
What makes them the right group of women is that they are a cohesive group. We were looking for a group of friends, people who had existing connections. Some of them know each other, some don’t. They’re funny, they’re fun, they’re ambitious, they’re fashionable. They live their life. They reveal their lives in front of the camera. They are all dynamic. They are professionals. I think they represent a different New York than we’ve seen before. They are diverse. They live all over the city and it’s fresh and very vibrant.
Lizzy Savetsky was to be cast, and in November she announced she was quitting, largely due to anti-Semitic attacks and backlash from fans. Can you talk about it?
I can’t really add to what already exists. We’re focusing right now on who’s in the show and what the show is. It happened maybe in the early days of production, so I said all I had to say about it. On a lot of shows that we produce, we start the season with a group of people and sometimes people argue for various reasons. It’s not entirely… what’s the word? Unique.
What is the risk of completely restarting the New York franchise? Is this a trial to see what others Housewives deductibles might need to be reviewed? Is there a possibility to go back to the original formula?
This goes back to the original formula in that it is a Housewives show and it looks a lot like that. We’re rolling the dice here and I think we have a team of people between Bravo, myself, and Shed Media who have been doing this for a very long time, so we haven’t taken this lightly. We have painstakingly redesigned the show. We looked at so many people and we met people all over the place starting on Sunday before we ended up selecting this group. We paid a lot of attention to that, and I think it shows in who we actually chose.
Can you talk about choosing then to include the original cast in the Ultimate Girls Trip spin off?
We were looking for content when Peacock launched, and Girls trip was something we had been talking about for many years. It wasn’t a new idea, it wasn’t an original idea. We needed programming that would draw in-demand viewers to Peacock. It was an absolutely obvious idea of something people really wanted to see.
Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan also have their own spin-off, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. How did it happen?
I have nothing to do with this show. He was featured at Bravo. I think it’s absolutely brilliant. I think it’s hysterical and I think the timing is perfect because it gives fans of the last seasons of RHONY the comedy they seek from Luann and Sonja.
Are there any plans to keep the original New York cast in other franchises beyond what has already been released?
So far, I think we’re good. We have Sonja and Luann on their show and then we have The Ultimate Girls Trip with the inheritance RHONY women, and we have this. It’s a full plate. It seems to be the original RHONY the women wanted to go on a girls’ trip instead of shooting in New York, and we listened to them. So we’ll see.
Branching out to the overall Bravo verse, Vanderpump Rules completely broke as the first spin-off of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. How has this success raised the stakes for the reality franchise and the expectations around the new Bravo series?
I think the only issue it raises is that we’re still reactive to the personal stories that happen in people’s lives and are presented on our shows, as we always have been. And I think that was an example of that. The last season of Vanderpump Rules was truly emblematic of the type of non-fiction storytelling that Bravo has become known for.
Can you talk about the status of Raquel Leviss’ participation in season 11?
I can’t.
Did Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval film together?
I can’t say anything about what’s gonna happen Vanderpump Rules. We’re filming the show right now, and we’re trying to keep it a bit secret.
With the RHOBA cast, there has been a lot of attention on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s wedding. Cameras have been following them amid split rumors and some viewers have suggested the storyline is designed to reignite interest in this franchise. How do you respond to this criticism?
It’s a new one. It’s really stupid, that’s it. That’s too lame to answer, I think.
Have you spoken to Kyle and Mauricio? Do you know how they are?
I’ve been in contact with Kyle. I can’t really speak for her, but I certainly wish her well.
Interview edited for length and clarity.
The Real Housewives of New York airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and airs on Peacock the next day starting at 6 a.m. ET
