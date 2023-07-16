Guest photo of Eminem sheds light on Ed Sheeran’s memorable weekend at Motor City – Daily Tribune

Connect with us

A pair of Ed Sheeran shows – a small venue treat on Friday, June 14 and a stadium epic the following night – would have been pretty special for a weekend in the metro area.

But the multi-platinum British pop troubadour has found a way to make it even better, with the help of a local hero.

Eminem appeared as a surprise (but rumored) guest for two songs at Sheeran’s concert Saturday at Detroit’s Ford Field, raising the roof with a crowd of over 65,000 that Sheeran had already pronounced the loudest. of his mathematical tour so far. It went deep into the two-hour, 20-minute show, as Sheeran told the crowd that he was “always excited to come and play in Detroit” in part because Eminem is “one of my favorite artists. (He had said much the same thing during his Friday show at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.) He mentioned eating at the rapper’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant near the stadium, then asked, “I wonder if we can play. a cover of one of his songs for you?

singer at the microphone
Ed Sheeran performs an encore amidst the crowd on Friday night July 14 at the Royal Oak Music Theater (Photo by Mark Surridge)

Sheeran and his five-piece band then kicked off Eminem’s Oscar-winning hit “Lose Yourself”, singing the opening lines until the rapper himself – sporting a dark hoodie and a baseball cap – appears on Sheeran’s circular stage after the first lines. They played the first verse and the chorus of the song before Sheeran told the crowd, “He was going to come over and do a song, and I said, ‘You can’t come to Detroit and do one. single song. Do you want to hear another one? “” They then recreated their performance of Eminem’s 2000 hit “Stan” at last November’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, with Sheeran again performing Dido’s vocal parts. When the song ended, they shared a few hugs and Eminem – who last appeared on stage in Detroit at Drake’s 2016 concert at Joe Louis Arena – said, “Thank you, Ed. I appreciate you. Detroit. I like you. Peace!” before offering a middle finger salute to the audience.

