Guest photo of Eminem sheds light on Ed Sheeran’s memorable weekend at Motor City – Daily Tribune

A pair of Ed Sheeran shows – a small venue treat on Friday, June 14 and a stadium epic the following night – would have been pretty special for a weekend in the metro area.

But the multi-platinum British pop troubadour has found a way to make it even better, with the help of a local hero.

Eminem appeared as a surprise (but rumored) guest for two songs at Sheeran’s concert Saturday at Detroit’s Ford Field, raising the roof with a crowd of over 65,000 that Sheeran had already pronounced the loudest. of his mathematical tour so far. It went deep into the two-hour, 20-minute show, as Sheeran told the crowd that he was “always excited to come and play in Detroit” in part because Eminem is “one of my favorite artists. (He had said much the same thing during his Friday show at the Royal Oak Music Theatre.) He mentioned eating at the rapper’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant near the stadium, then asked, “I wonder if we can play. a cover of one of his songs for you?

Sheeran and his five-piece band then kicked off Eminem’s Oscar-winning hit “Lose Yourself”, singing the opening lines until the rapper himself – sporting a dark hoodie and a baseball cap – appears on Sheeran’s circular stage after the first lines. They played the first verse and the chorus of the song before Sheeran told the crowd, “He was going to come over and do a song, and I said, ‘You can’t come to Detroit and do one. single song. Do you want to hear another one? “” They then recreated their performance of Eminem’s 2000 hit “Stan” at last November’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, with Sheeran again performing Dido’s vocal parts. When the song ended, they shared a few hugs and Eminem – who last appeared on stage in Detroit at Drake’s 2016 concert at Joe Louis Arena – said, “Thank you, Ed. I appreciate you. Detroit. I like you. Peace!” before offering a middle finger salute to the audience.

Eminem himself hasn’t performed a full concert in his hometown since a pair of shows in 2014 with Rihanna at Comerica Park. He and Sheeran have also collaborated on record, with Sheeran guesting on two of Eminem’s albums and the rapper returning the favor or Sheeran’s No. 6 collaboration project of 2019.

Before going on with the show, Sheeran noted, “I don’t know about you, but that was pretty awesome. He also paid an additional tribute to Eminem during the encores by wearing a Detroit Lions jersey with the number 5 and Eminem Mathers’ last name on the back.

CREATE CHILLS

it was to Sheeran’s great credit, however, that the cameo was just one of many highlights between the two shows. The two were very different but equally sensational, and together they illustrated what a rare and accomplished artist he is, a 32-year-old artist, an affable and intuitive artist capable of creating real magic, whether in front of 2 000 close friends or in front of tens of thousands. and making bold creative stretches over his 12-year recording career.

Both shows found Sheeran – who has performed solo, using a looping station, since his first appearance – working with a band, although he played many songs by himself during both gigs. At Royal Oak he was also joined by a string sextet to perform his latest album “-” in full. “The subject matter of the album is quite pessimistic,” Sheeran told the crowd in the stuffy theater, where he stopped the show at one point so that a fan suffering from heat exhaustion could be helped. Acknowledging that the songs – inspired by a ‘dark time’ in early 2022 when he lost his best friend and his wife Cherry Seaborn was diagnosed with cancer – weren’t quite suited to the ‘great common song from a stadium, he explained that, “I wanted to play (the album) right.”

The rendition of “-” was beautifully executed, with Sheeran explaining how each song came about and talking in depth about the creative process with The National’s Aaron Dessener as co-writer and producer. The smooth, mellow subtleties (save for the upbeat ‘Curtains’ ‘circuit breaker’) played well in the Royal Oak, and Sheeran followed with a ‘happy hour’ of hits, played solo; Sheeran dedicated “The A Team” to Howard Lesnick, his now-retired local radio promotions rep for Atlantic Records, who helped make the song Sheeran’s first hit and watched from the soundboard.

It was the smallest venue Sheeran has performed in the metro area since 2013 at the Fillmore Detroit, and he capped off Friday’s show by returning to an old habit of marching through the crowd, which obeyed his request to to be “absolutely silent” while he sang. the traditional Scottish folk “The Parting Glass” and its own “Afterglow” without microphone or amplification – about as magical of a musical moment as you would experience in any performance.

MORE IS MORE

Saturday’s two-hour, 20-minute show was the other side of the coin, of course – energetic and painstakingly staged in a way that rivaled previous 360-degree presentations by Garth Brooks, U2, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift. . Members of Sheeran’s band performed on side stages flanking the rounded structure in the middle, with a circular video screen above the stage and six giant pick-shaped screens providing close-ups and other footage. Sheeran, dressed in a Detroit t-shirt, commanded the multi-tiered rotating center stage, rarely rooted in one place as he performed from all sides of the stadium, with pyrotechnics and gunshots at regular intervals.

He covered a few songs from “-“, even creating different interpretations of “Boat”, “End of Youth” and “Eyes Closed”, but he reinforced things from the start, starting with a fierce couple of “Tides and “Blow,” slipping a bit of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” into “Don’t” and leading harmony songs during extended versions of “Give Me Love” and “Thinking Out Loud.” He had fans swooning during “Photograph,” “Perfect” and “Shape of You,” and rocking stadium style with “Overpass Graffiti” and “Sing.” Opening act Khalid joined Sheeran in recreating their duet ‘Beautiful People’ from the latter’s collaborative project No. 6 – from which he also performed a ‘hodgepodge’ medley that included tracks from ‘Peru “, “South of the border”. and “I don’t care”. Violinist Alicia Enstrom lit up the rendition of “Galway Girl” and the frenetic, looping extravaganza “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You” kicked off the encores before the evening ended with a revved up beat.” Bad Habits” and a closing barrage of fireworks.

“It was such a memorable night,” Sheeran said at one point. “I will never forget him.” And you’d be hard pressed to find anyone in the crowd on Saturday — or Friday — who would disagree.