Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone’s Barbie look in pink outfit | Bollywood





On Sunday, actress Deepika Padukone channeled her inner Barbie and dropped some photos in a pink outfit. It’s for a collaboration with Adidas. Seeing the actor in pink immediately brought many Barbie fans back to mind. Amidst this, Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the photo and dropped a special emoji. Read also : Bhumi Pednekar enters her Barbie era Deepika Padukone got a special reaction from Ranveer Singh after sharing her latest photos. Deepika Padukone’s Barbie look In the photos, Deepika slipped into a pink top with match shorts. She added charm to her athleisure look with a black cap, white sneakers and socks. Her loose wavy hair and glamorous look with smoky eye makeup added even more charm to the ensemble. Ranveer and his fans react to photos of Deepika Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote in the caption, As ZNE reacted to it, Ranveer Singh dropped a hot red face emoji. Meanwhile, one fan wrote: She’s a Barbie! Barbiecore, added another. Another fan also called her Indian Barbie. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for six long years. They have worked together in several films including Finding Fanny, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and 83. Recently, reports of their alleged divorce have been making the rounds on the internet. What added fuel to the fire was that Deepika didn’t share a birthday message for Ranveer on her birthday this month. However, later Ranveer shared a black and white photo that also featured Deepika Padukone. The photo showed Ranveer and Deepika seemingly inside a ship as they leaned outside. Deepika had her eyes closed as she smiled with her face away from the camera. Ranveer laughed and looked at the lens, sitting next to Deepika. Sharing the photo, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Thank you all for your loving birthday wishes (red heart and infinity symbol emojis).” Deepika recently spoke in an interview about her idea of ​​a date with Ranveer. For her, the ideal date night would be to relax indoors rather than out. She felt that since she and Ranveer are in the industry, their idea of ​​having a good time is watching a movie and ordering food. She told Curly Tales, My Husband and I, our profession requires us to travel a lot and interact with people all the time. So yes, once in a while we like to go out, get ready, hang out, but most of the time we just like to watch a movie in the bedroom, stay in our pajamas and order. Deepika would next be seen in Project K and Fighter. She also has a cameo role in Jawan. Ranveer awaits the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

