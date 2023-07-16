Impossible debut with $80 million over five days, sparking box office but missing expectations – Daily Press

By JAKE COYLE (AP Film Writer)

NEW YORK (AP) After a global publicity blitz from star Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One launched with an $80 million franchise over five days, though it fell short of the company’s expectations. industry with a haul of $56.2 million over the three-day weekend, according to studio estimates.

Paramount Pictures’ debut was boosted by strong overseas sales of $155 million in 70 markets. But while a $235 million global launch marked one of the best global openings of the year, Dead Reckoning couldn’t approach the high-speed speed of last summer’s landmark film, Top Gun: Maverick. .

Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh film in the 27-year-old series, was set to improve on the franchise peak of the previous installment, Fallout, which opened with $61 million domestically in 2018. Instead, it was also below the $57.8. million Mission: Impossible II debuted with in 2000.

That puts the movies’ opening weekend tally very close to the lukewarm launch of Disneys Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, which opened in US and Canadian theaters with $82 million over five days and $60 million dollars over the three-day weekend. Paramount and Skydance had higher hopes for the extravagant action Dead Reckoning, which cost $290 million, not including marketing expenses.

These costs have been inflated, in part, by the pandemic. Dead Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, was among the first major productions halted by COVID-19. It was preparing to shoot in Italy in March 2020. When the film got back on track, McQuarrie and Cruise helped bring the industry-wide revival back to film sets, albeit with some well-publicized friction over protocols along the way.

Still, Dead Reckoning has been hailed as a franchise highlight. Critics (96% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and fans (an A CinemaScore) came away impressed with the stunts and chases of the latest Mission: Impossible film. Although Barbenheimer’s next competition and the highly anticipated debut of Barbie and Oppenheimer are looming, Mission: Impossible should play well for weeks.

It is a global franchise. His gangbusters go and it will play for a long time. Quality always wins in the end, said Chris Aronson, head of distribution at Paramount.

Dead Reckoning, Aronson said, met or exceeded studio expectations.

In international markets, on comparable markets, they were 15% ahead of Fallout, and that eliminates China, Aronson added. Nationally, they were more than 3% ahead of Fallout for the first five days. Beating its predecessor is phenomenal, especially in this environment.

Cruise, the so-called savior of movie theaters last year, traveled tirelessly to revive a sluggish summer box office. After a splashy world premiere in Rome with a red carpet in the Spanish Steps, Cruise and McQuarrie surprised theaters in Atlanta, Miami, Toronto and Washington DC in the days leading up to the opening.

Dead Reckoning hit theaters at a crucial midsummer time for Hollywood, and not just because of the SAG-AFTRA strike that began on Thursday. Mission: Impossible launched a week before one of the biggest box office showdowns of the year.

Although Dead Reckoning and Oppenheimer have fought over some of the same IMAX screens, each film has publicly endorsed the idea that a rising tide lifts all blockbusters. In early July, Cruise and McQuarrie even bought opening weekend tickets for Barbie and Oppenheimer. Barbie director Greta Gerwig and Oppenheimer filmmaker Christopher Nolan returned the favor with their own gestures of support.

However, this trio of films that will occur over the next few weeks will do much to determine the fate of the summer box office.

It’s two crucial weeks for the industry starting this weekend, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. I think it’s going to be a fun box office reinvigoration because we’ve had a few underperforming movies. Truly, the summer movie season kicks off this week with Mission leading up to Barbenheimer.

No other new wide release challenged Mission: Impossible this weekend. Second place went to Angel Studios’ religious political thriller Sound of Freedom which rose 37% in its second with $27 million. Jim Caveziel stars in the drama about child trafficking.

Last week’s best movie, Insidious: The Red Door slipped to No. 3 with $13 million in its second weekend. Indiana Jones and the Fate Dial is dropping fast with $12 million its third weekend, with a national total to date of $145.4 million.

In limited release, the Searchlight Pictures dummy theater camp opened to $270,000 at six theaters in New York and Los Angeles.

Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, $56.2 million.

2. Sound of Freedom, $27 million.

3. Insidious: The Red Door, $13 million.

4. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, $12 million.

5. Elementary, $8.7 million.

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, $6.1 million.

7. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, $3.4 million.

8. No hard feelings, $3.3 million.

9. Joy Ride, $2.6 million.

10. The Little Mermaid, $2.4 million.

