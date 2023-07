Alia Bhatt looks back on her decade in Bollywood; wants to spend more time with her daughter Raha Kapoor and her husband Ranbir Kapoor | Hindi Movie News

The actress, who married the actor

She went on to explain, “You may think you can do anything and nothing will suffer. You may be able to do anything, but your peace of mind will probably suffer. And I think that’s what happens very often because I want to be present with everything personally, and I want to be present professionally. But, in the market, I don’t take time for myself, I don’t think about myself. So, I think that it’s about trying to choose your highest priority at the time. Bollywood actress Alia Bhat spends her time juggling her roles as mom, actress, producer and entrepreneur. With the star venturing west in Hollywood, the struggle to find “balance” has been constant. As she became Femina’s cover girl, the actress opened up about finding a work-life balance and prioritizing her time with her baby. Raha Kapoor and his family.The actress, who married the actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, welcomed daughter Raha in November of the same year. Opening up about her honest take on finding the right balance between her work commitments and her personal life, she said, “The balance isn’t always consistent and something always has to suffer.”She went on to explain, “You may think you can do anything and nothing will suffer. You may be able to do anything, but your peace of mind will probably suffer. And I think that’s what happens very often because I want to be present with everything personally, and I want to be present professionally. But, in the market, I don’t take time for myself, I don’t think about myself. So, I think that it’s about trying to choose your highest priority at the time. The actress, who made her film debut in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012, the actress has also reflected on how her life has changed over the past decade. “I think there was a time when I was willing to sacrifice all kinds of sleep and time with my family and constantly working and filming,” she said, sharing her take on the future, she said: “Now I have a I have a daughter. I have a husband. I also feel like all these 10 years, this time I haven’t spent with my parents , with my sister, with my friends, I want to be able to do that.” Speaking about her movie and career choices over the past decade, she said, “For a very long time, I just said yes to whatever I got. I’m glad I didn’t try to manipulate my choices; I just went with the flow and did what scared me, and I really enjoyed that.”

On the work side, Alia is about to release her film ‘ Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani ‘ which hits screens on July 28th. She will also make her Hollywood film debut in Stone heart which will be released online on August 11. In the latest update on her professional life, the actress is set to direct the first female spy action thriller in YRF’s spy universe. She will join Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, in pushing this franchise forward.

