On AI Appreciation Day, hear what Oppenheimer actor Cilian Murphy said about AI





Today is AI Appreciation Day. The occasion celebrates the progress and impact of artificial intelligence on human activity across the globe. However, many influential figures claim that AI poses too great a risk to humanity and that all work on it should be stopped. The latest to warn of the risks is Oppenheimer actor Cilian Murphy. He joined Elon Musk and Geoffrey Hinton in warning against the widespread use of AI. Actor Murphy, known for his iconic roles in various movies, believes we need to be careful when it comes to using AI and other technologies. He views the film titled “Oppenheimer” as a cautionary tale about the overuse of AI. Murphy thinks the way people talk about AI these days, comparing it to splitting the atom, is concerning. He hopes the world can use AI for good, but he also thinks the film reflects our relationship with technology today and raises important questions and caution is in order. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is the director of the Oppenheimer film, shares Murphy’s sentiment. He recognizes the disadvantages of technology in the modern world and scientific research. Nolan mentions that AI is often referred to as the “Oppenheimer moment”, linking it to a historical event involving technology – J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team researched and developed the design of the atomic bomb. Nolan thinks Oppenheimer’s story doesn’t provide easy answers, but it does raise troubling questions that should get our attention. Musk’s call for AI regulation Elon Musk, a well-known critic of AI, has advocated for international regulation and control of AI development. Musk argues that global cooperation is needed to avert potential threats to civilization and prevent a future reminiscent of the “Terminator” movies. He discussed the need for AI oversight and regulation with world leaders, including those in China. Musk thinks governments are taking action and are genuinely concerned about the risks associated with AI. Geoffrey Hinton’s warning and inequality concerns Geoffrey Hinton is a leading figure in artificial intelligence. It also highlights the importance of government intervention to prevent machines from taking over society. Hinton, often referred to as one of the “godfathers” of AI, recently quit his job at Google to speak openly about the dangers of AI. He wants people to understand that the risks of AI are real and not just science fiction or scare. Hinton believes we need to address these risks in advance and develop strategies to deal with them. He is also concerned about the worsening of inequalities by AI, where the benefits of deploying AI go mainly to the wealthy, rather than to workers and society as a whole. As AI continues to advance, it is important to consider these perspectives. The cautious approach advocated by Murphy, Musk, and Hinton underscores the need for responsible development, regulation, and ensuring that AI benefits society as a whole.

