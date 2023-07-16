Last year, Pastor Keith Johnson of the Christian Faith Chapel was asked how old the church was. He and his wife, Patti, did some research and discovered that he was about to turn 50.

My first thought was that we should throw a party, he said. Then I thanked God for allowing this church to continue to bless The Villages for so long.

The Chapel of the Christian Faith, the villages first church, is one of many houses of worship in the area with milestone anniversaries in 2023. Four churches have already marked their anniversaries. Immanuel Baptist Church turned 15, Village View Community Church turned 25, while Grace Tabernacle and Countryside Baptist Church turned 20.

The growth of the villages shines a light on the success and longevity of places of worship in the region, especially when national surveys and polls suggest churches outside the region are facing threats of closure.

The most recent Villages Newcomers Guide lists over 160 places of worship within a 20-mile radius of the Villages. Since 2019, more than ten places of worship have been planted in or near the Villages. By comparison, Lifeway Research estimates found that in 2019, about 3,000 Protestant churches nationwide opened, while 4,500 closed. This is the opposite of the 2014 results where 4,000 Protestant churches opened and 3,700 closed.

The estimates were based on unofficial reports collected from 34 faith groups covering 60% of the nations Protestant churches.

But the numbers are from 2019, and there’s no research yet on how many churches closed for good after COVID.

Closures, even temporary ones…have affected many churches, said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research. People breaking this habit of going to church means that many churches have had to work hard to bring people back.

Matt Engel is an author and speaker, as well as executive director of uplifting ministry for the Colorado-based religious text service Gloo. He says there are five steps that churches, regardless of denomination or age, can follow to survive and prosper, attract, obtain, keep, grow and multiply. Failure to follow through, he warns, could spell trouble.

A church should look at its existing strategy and compare it to these five steps, he said. What products or services are already being used to accommodate these stages? What works and what needs to be changed? Churches need to answer these questions and find this formula for success.

Village View Community Church was planted 25 years ago in 1998 after Pastors Marty and Ronda Shea were asked to start a church in the Villages area.

As we drove and strolled, I could tell God was speaking to us, Ronda said. He knew people would come if we planted a church.

The first official Village View Community services were held on Easter Sunday 1998 at Spruce Creek in Summerfield. More than 200 people took part.

It took a lot of hard work and leather shoes those early years.

We made more than 27,000 phone calls in 1997 and 1998 to let residents know about the church, Marty said. We had a mailing list of about 2,000 people at the start.

These types of efforts relate to Engels’ attraction step, which is letting people know your church exists.

Letting the community know your church is there is one way to show people that the church cares, he said.

Today, it is common for Village View Community to host over 1,500 people for weekend services at its sanctuary near U.S. Highway 441/27 in Summerfield.

While most worshipers are villagers, the rest are younger families and children from the local community. The church is also active in Christian education and launched Kings Academy last fall.

Ahead of the May 20 service, the Sheas encouraged everyone to check out 17 small groups planned for the summer, including one for worshipers and their dogs.

Remember, the dog must be clean to participate, Marty said with a laugh. But the church certainly has a small group for you to enjoy.

When Vickie Langford begins her opening piano prelude on June 4 at Immanuel Baptist Church, everyone stops chatting and starts singing.

This is When We All Go to Heaven, an 1898 work by EE Hewitt. No one opens a hymn. The words come from the hearts of devotees, thrilled by a favorite hymn.

The church first met on June 1, 2008 at the Lady Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church campus.

Seventh-day Adventists worship on Saturdays and have long welcomed congregations seeking homes on Sundays, said Sheryl Bisner, a Lynnhaven Village resident who has been with Immanuel Baptist since the beginning. At the end of 2010, Immanuel Baptist purchased 20 acres of land in Oxford.

The first worship service was held there in August 2012. Four years later, services moved next door to a new 500-seat worship center and communion hall.

Immanuel Baptist is called the Church that feels like home. It feels like a big family reunion, Langford said.

This kind of togetherness can forge bonds, a key part of the Get stage.

Get involves moving people from knowing the church exists to connecting with it, Engel said.

On June 4, that friendly spirit was on full display as the choir greeted everyone in English, Spanish, French, German and American Sign Language.

Did we miss something? asked Jeff Ayers, the church’s associate pastor.

Hi! someone shouted, delighting the congregation. Pastor Gary Washburn welcomed everyone to the June 4 service at the Grace Tabernacle in Wildwood with a simple message.

It is the day of the Lord, he said. The first day of the week is the best day. You’ve come to the right place and we’re glad to see you.

Grace Tabernacle is 20 years old. Pastors Gary and Pam Washburn, who planted the church, attribute a prophetic word.

God told us to plant a church in a field, Gary said. Someone donated five acres of land off Warm Springs Avenue in Wildwood for us to build a sanctuary, and we would eventually buy the rest of that land.

Grace Tabernacle first met in the Leesburg Opera House building. Two years later, Grace Tabernacle moved to Wildwood.

As The Villages grew south of State Road 44, so did Grace Tabernacle. Today, they host over 300 people each Sunday, showcasing the church’s successful dungeon stage navigation of strength. After you welcome people into the church, you then look for ways to keep them in the church family, Engel said.

The church welcomes new believers every Sunday. Once there, they will likely hear a moving sermon from Gary.

God takes you somewhere you need to go, he said June 4. But to get there, you will have to humble yourself before the throne of grace. You are not the one sitting on this throne. You have to walk away and let (God) sit on the throne of your life and your situation.

In 1973, what is now the Christian Faith Chapel held its first service in what is now called Paradise Recreation.

The church has received a deed from The Villages founder Harold Schwartz declaring that the use of our property is for the express purpose of a chapel, Pastor Keith Johnson said. The deed would be granted as long as there is a chapel on the property.

The building was officially opened on December 5, 1981. Over the years, the church has undergone at least five renovations. Seating has been increased from 100 to approximately 425. Landscaping has been added, as have stained glass windows and a creative room, which houses pastoral offices and a meeting room.

The pastor does his best before each service to meet and welcome everyone.

Jesus receives so much joy from us, he told congregants May 21. He wants us to be in the kingdom of God forever. When you obey God, you are acting in your own best interests.

The chapel is a good example of what Engel would call the growth stage of church survival, in particular the call of pastors to make disciples of the church.

Growth is more than church attendance; it is the individual growth of the congregation, he says.

The Chapel plans to mark its 50th anniversary with a small celebration this fall. The focus, A Legacy Sustained, emphasizes the church’s connections to the villages’ history and how its neighbors have come together.

It’s who we are, said Keith. As a pastor, I try to point people in the right direction, to be a shepherd for a flock that is trying to finalize its legacy.

Nestled behind a trailer business off US Highway 27/441 in Fruitland Park is Countryside Baptist Church, which celebrated its 20th anniversary. The church is known for its unique building, built over 40 years ago as a private residence.

The first owner operated a series of trading posts from New Jersey to Florida that sold souvenirs to tourists, said Pastor John Stricklen, who runs Countryside Baptist from his plantation.

Watching Stricklen, who turns 70 as a preacher next year, deliver sermons is something to behold.

Reviewing the New Testament Epistle to Titus on Mother’s Day, Stricklen focused on Titus 2:14 who gave himself for us to redeem us from all wickedness and purify for himself a people who belong to him, eager to do what is right.

Do you know what that means? Stricklen asked. It means they were going to work for God and be zealous about it. We will not drag our feet. Serve God well with all our heart, with all our soul, with all our mind, with all our strength!

The church succeeds with services on Sundays and Wednesdays, as well as a full schedule of special events. This could be the perfect illustration of Engels’ multiplication step.

Multiply makes people believe in the church and its mission, Engel said.

Stricklen said the church had its best year in terms of attendance in 2022.

As The Villages and surrounding areas grow, so does the opportunity for young people to find a church to discover and strengthen their faith, he said.