Lovekansh Garg: Working behind the camera was my biggest learning experience | Bollywood

Haryanvi-lad Lovekansh Garg set out to fulfill his acting dreams in 2015 and after a span of eight long years, he has finally completed a film in the lead role which is set to release in the coming months. lovekansh garg

After my class 12 I stayed in Delhi for almost two years but nothing happened to me so I moved to Mumbai. Living in a room with 10 people, a space smaller than my bathroom in Karnal, this experience was an eye opener for me. Mumbai teaches you about the reality of life and offers space for all those who have it in them to pursue their dreams, says the actor who has been part of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai And Sankat Mochan Hanuman.

Soon he realized that making small parts here and there would get him nowhere. Being a junior artist helped me survive, but I had bigger dreams. I was offered to attend and go behind the camera, so I met director Suvendu Raj Ghosh. I worked with him as an assistant director in films Hand Moulayam Singh Yadav (2021), Before dying (2022) and not yet released film Kushal Ozas Little Thomas With Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal.

Luckily, he landed the lead role in the movie he was attending. Working behind the camera was my biggest learning. Mr. Suvendu was looking for a Bihari boy to Kusum’s wedding. I asked him to audition me and finally we shot the movie last winter in Jharkhand and Bihar. I had a strong Haryanvi accent, so I took rigorous workshops to master my Hindi well.

The film was supposed to be released in July but was pushed back. At first I was a little upset but that’s how life is! I’m crossing my fingers and auditioning for more projects and one of them is final, but I haven’t signed it yet, the actor says during his second visit to Lucknow after the screening of the film To install Main Mulayam...