Barry Diller Calls AI Overhyped After Striking Hollywood Actors Call It An Existential Threat





Barry Diller warned on Sunday of an absolute collapse of an entire industry if the strike by Hollywood writers and actors is not resolved quickly. But the billionaire media mogul and ex-CEO of Paramount Pictures dismissed the threat of artificial intelligence, narrative Confront the Nation that it’s too hyped and won’t replace human talent in the film industry.

Many humans are not so sure. This week, approximately 65,000 actors represented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists left the sets. They joined more than 11,000 screenwriters and screenwriters represented by the Writers Guild of America who have been on strike since May. It is the first time in more than six decades that two major Hollywood unions have gone on strike simultaneously. Performers and writers have warned that AI poses a danger to their livelihoods, with Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, call him an existential threat this week. They also worry about declining wages in the age of streaming. The template is in place, added Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA and former star of The nanny. The whole business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI. If we don’t stand up right now, we’re all going to be in trouble. Diller countered on Sunday that AI is deadly overrated and writers will be aided, not replaced by it, while most of these actual performing arts I don’t think are in danger of artificial intelligence. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers said it had proposed a breakthrough AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members, but Crabtree-Ireland scoffed. This revolutionary AI proposal that they gave us yesterday, they proposed that our background artists could be scanned, get a day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, likeness and should be able to use for the rest of eternity on any project they want, without consent or compensation, he said. So if you think this is a revolutionary proposition, I suggest you think again. AMPTP spokesman Scott Rowe denied the claims, saying his side proposal only allows a company to use a background actor’s digital replica in the film for which the background actor is employed. Diller called for a September 1 settlement deadline on Sunday and warned of the absolute collapse of an entire industry. If, in fact, it doesn’t get sorted out before Christmas, then next year there won’t be many programs to watch, he said. So you’re going to see subscriptions being withdrawn, which is going to reduce the income of all these film companies, television companies, which results in no programs. When the strike is over and you want to get up, he added, there won’t be enough money. This will therefore have devastating effects if not resolved quickly. Diller, who chairs media holding company IAC, said he’s more concerned about the impact of generative AI on the publishing industry than Hollywood. Unless you protect copyright, he said, all is lost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/07/16/barry-diller-says-ai-overhyped-after-striking-hollywood-actors-writers-call-it-existential-threat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos