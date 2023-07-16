Entertainment
20,000 descend on Whitefish for the country music festival
July 15 As darkness finally enveloped the main stage of Under the Big Sky at Whitefish on Friday night, the smoky sunset hues gave way to sophisticated concert lighting. the three-day folk and country music festival.
“Shout out to Johnny,” Meier offered, referencing Johnny Shockey, the CEO of Outrider’s Present who kicked off the now-annual event four summers ago. “Impeccable,” Meier said of the venue and the staff.
That sentiment seemed to be prevalent among the crowds of spectators who descended on Big Mountain Ranch just outside Whitefish. About 20,000 attendees were expected each day, more than double the population of Whitefish, but the vast area provided plenty of room to gather and dance.
According to organizers, tickets have been sold to people in all 50 states, as well as Canada, Australia, Sweden and Italy.
Zoe Vornbrock and Parker Kasko traveled from Alberta, Canada to see the Ohio-based band Caamp. Kasko has been monitoring Under the Big Sky since its launch and finally pulled the trigger for tickets.
“I saved up and got them this year,” he said.
“It’s so pretty here,” Vornbrock added, as the sun crept over the Whitefish Range.
Maisy Hinrichs and friends traveled from Bismarck, ND, specifically to see Sunday’s headline Zach Bryan, as well as country band Whiskey Myers on Saturday.
“It’s very nice. Everything is well placed and the view of the mountain is so pretty,” Hinrichs commented, as she explored the venue which offers two concert stages, one with a view of Big Mountain and the the other towards the Swan Range.
Caamp and singer Colter Wall drew huge crowds to the Great Northern main stage on Friday. Saturday’s lineup included headliners Hank Williams Jr. and Leann Rimes.
Festival organizers began site preparations in May. In July, a maze of paths led participants around the ranch which is curated with a chic mountain west design and decor. An old international covered in fresh-cut flowers provided the perfect selfie station, while barns and stables were transformed into vendor spaces offering country gig necessities like sundresses, boots, wide-brimmed hats and even tattoos.
The Whitefish-based Glacier Rim Hats stand attracted a steady stream of onlookers. Becky and Todd Horning own the bespoke hat business and are regular sellers at Under the Big Sky.
“We sell hats,” Todd joked with a smile.
The Guatemalan style is a festival favorite with the relentless summer sun and heat. Over the past two years, they’ve sold out of their best-selling products.
The couple take turns in the booth so they can watch some of the musical numbers.
“If we all sell out on Sunday, maybe we’ll go together,” Todd said.
Besides the proliferation of big hats, other festival amenities to beat the heat included free “water points” with reusable water bottles and sippy cups available, as well as sun-blocking structures. A wooded section dividing the two concert areas quickly became a popular area to hang a hammock in the shade on Friday with great views of the main stage.
Medical tents were set up on either side of the site, with staff from the Whitefish Fire Department. Security measures included metal detectors and bag checks at the entrance, with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office also on site.
Buses shuttled between Whitefish town center and the venue, while two lots were converted into parking lots. Traffic in and out of the site moved easily Friday afternoon and night.
No camping is allowed on site, so most out-of-town attendees opted for hotels and short-term rentals.
Hinrichs and friends scored a VRBO in Coram for the three days, while Albertans Vornbrock and Kasko said they were lucky to have family in the area to stay with.
“It’s perfect,” Vornbrock said of the weekend. “It’s going to be so much fun.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/20-000-descend-whitefish-country-021600989.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump accuses DeSantis of neglecting Florida as insurers flee: ‘We want him home’
- Cak Ji: Ganjar Pranowo’s idea is in line with President Joko Widodo’s vision
- The most precious thing my son will inherit is a beloved British holiday destination
- 20,000 descend on Whitefish for the country music festival
- Princess Charlotte watches the men’s singles final for the first time from the Royal Box
- Rename Google Drive files in table
- There is no danger of a tsunami for Hawaii after the Alaska earthquake
- 2023 US Tour: Traveling Crew | News
- Barry Diller Calls AI Overhyped After Striking Hollywood Actors Call It An Existential Threat
- 2023 fantasy football cheat sheet generator: customizable leaderboards and projections tool | DeAndre Hopkins update
- R Madhavan expresses gratitude to PM Modi, says “thank you for the amazing…”
- Boris Johnson did not campaign at Uxbridge to help his potential successor