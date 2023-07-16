20,000 descend on Whitefish for the country music festival

July 15 As darkness finally enveloped the main stage of Under the Big Sky at Whitefish on Friday night, the smoky sunset hues gave way to sophisticated concert lighting. the three-day folk and country music festival.

“Shout out to Johnny,” Meier offered, referencing Johnny Shockey, the CEO of Outrider’s Present who kicked off the now-annual event four summers ago. “Impeccable,” Meier said of the venue and the staff.

That sentiment seemed to be prevalent among the crowds of spectators who descended on Big Mountain Ranch just outside Whitefish. About 20,000 attendees were expected each day, more than double the population of Whitefish, but the vast area provided plenty of room to gather and dance.

According to organizers, tickets have been sold to people in all 50 states, as well as Canada, Australia, Sweden and Italy.

Zoe Vornbrock and Parker Kasko traveled from Alberta, Canada to see the Ohio-based band Caamp. Kasko has been monitoring Under the Big Sky since its launch and finally pulled the trigger for tickets.

“I saved up and got them this year,” he said.

“It’s so pretty here,” Vornbrock added, as the sun crept over the Whitefish Range.

Maisy Hinrichs and friends traveled from Bismarck, ND, specifically to see Sunday’s headline Zach Bryan, as well as country band Whiskey Myers on Saturday.

“It’s very nice. Everything is well placed and the view of the mountain is so pretty,” Hinrichs commented, as she explored the venue which offers two concert stages, one with a view of Big Mountain and the the other towards the Swan Range.

Caamp and singer Colter Wall drew huge crowds to the Great Northern main stage on Friday. Saturday’s lineup included headliners Hank Williams Jr. and Leann Rimes.

Festival organizers began site preparations in May. In July, a maze of paths led participants around the ranch which is curated with a chic mountain west design and decor. An old international covered in fresh-cut flowers provided the perfect selfie station, while barns and stables were transformed into vendor spaces offering country gig necessities like sundresses, boots, wide-brimmed hats and even tattoos.

The Whitefish-based Glacier Rim Hats stand attracted a steady stream of onlookers. Becky and Todd Horning own the bespoke hat business and are regular sellers at Under the Big Sky.

“We sell hats,” Todd joked with a smile.

The Guatemalan style is a festival favorite with the relentless summer sun and heat. Over the past two years, they’ve sold out of their best-selling products.

The couple take turns in the booth so they can watch some of the musical numbers.

“If we all sell out on Sunday, maybe we’ll go together,” Todd said.

Besides the proliferation of big hats, other festival amenities to beat the heat included free “water points” with reusable water bottles and sippy cups available, as well as sun-blocking structures. A wooded section dividing the two concert areas quickly became a popular area to hang a hammock in the shade on Friday with great views of the main stage.

Medical tents were set up on either side of the site, with staff from the Whitefish Fire Department. Security measures included metal detectors and bag checks at the entrance, with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office also on site.

Buses shuttled between Whitefish town center and the venue, while two lots were converted into parking lots. Traffic in and out of the site moved easily Friday afternoon and night.

No camping is allowed on site, so most out-of-town attendees opted for hotels and short-term rentals.

Hinrichs and friends scored a VRBO in Coram for the three days, while Albertans Vornbrock and Kasko said they were lucky to have family in the area to stay with.

“It’s perfect,” Vornbrock said of the weekend. “It’s going to be so much fun.”