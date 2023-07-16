7 Real-Life Bollywood Couples Who Starred In Commercials Together





Kavya Updated: 4 hours ago Follow We’ve always looked up to our favorite celebrities, and our love for them also increases when they find their better half and both start setting major couple goals. There is a lot of Bollywood real-life couples who have made several appearances together and each time we continue to adore them until the end of time. So here are 7 real Bollywood couples who managed to set hot couple goals after starring in commercials together. 1) Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are evergreen actors. They have acted together in many films, from Sholay to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Silsila, they gave us love goals. They have also starred in numerous commercials together. The legend Amitabh Bachchan and his wife appeared mainly in jewelry advertisements. They were seen together in the marketing campaigns of Kalyan and Tanishq respectively. 2) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan King Khan always said that Gauri Khan was his lucky charm. He fell in love with her before he became an actor and has stuck with her ever since. They are that couple who know how to turn up the heat of warmth and cuteness. But they even looked cuter in commercials together. King and his queen appeared in DDecors commercial. This real-life couple was very well received by the audience and everyone loved the chemistry of the two in this commercial. 3) Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Bebo and Prince of Pataudi stick to the heat! Still featured in Kurban in Tashan at Agent Vinod, they just get everyone into aww! Saif and Kareena were seen in the Airtel DTH video commercial as a happy couple. Kareenas’ game was highly appreciated. She played the role of a very talkative wife who does not let her husband speak even for a second. Another ad where these two are seen together is for Head and Shoulders. 4) Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have proven once again why they are Bollywood’s most beloved couple. The two, who are celebrating their first wedding anniversary, gave us another photo to swoon over. Right from their sizzling chemistry in ‘Ram-Leela’ and ‘ Bajirao Mastani ‘ to their awkward relationship in ‘Padmaavat’, it was all celebrated by the masses. In short, DeepVeer is a jodi hit. Now, again to make their fans happier, they have come together for a commercial. 5) Kajol and Ajay Devgn Apart from starring in various movies together, Kajol and Ajay have also done commercials together. These two have been seen several times together in brand marketing campaigns. The brands that brought this beautiful couple together are Whirlpool, Lifebuoy and Alpenliebe. 6) Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan The Sarkar and Kajra couple have set fire to each appearance they make together! Following his father’s path, Abhishek was also seen with his beautiful wife Aishwarya Rai. Whenever these two were seen together in commercials, the audience showed a lot of interest in the commercials. The brands these two have appeared together for are Prestige and Lux. 7) Virat Kohli and Anouchka Sharma Has anyone mentioned a versatile couple? From being cute to being sexy to being adorable, fans started calling them Virushka (Virat Anushkas names combined). They also gave us goals especially when Virat said principal hamesha saath rahunga. Yeah! We’re talking about the pub they did together! They looked so in love when they were seen together in Manyavar Mohe’s wedding clothes. For Bollywood news, daily horoscope, movie reviews, listen to the best romance podcasts, drama, horror podcasts and more!

