‘We’ve been duped’ by studios, says Hollywood Actors Union President Fran Drescher

LOS ANGELES, US – Hollywood actors were “tricked” into extending negotiations for two weeks by studios who wanted more time to promote their summer blockbusters, the star told AFP on Thursday. of “The Nanny” and union president, Fran Drescher.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) last month extended its initial strike deadline, hoping to reach a settlement with Netflix and Disney over demands for better pay and greater protection from artificial intelligence.

The extension resulted in no progress in the talks, which collapsed on Wednesday night, with the union representing some 160,000 performers calling a strike for midnight Thursday (0700 GMT Friday).

“We have, in good faith, granted them an extension, in the hope that they would make some deep breakthroughs, and we would really have something to discuss,” Drescher, the star and co-creator, told AFP. from the 1990s sitcom “The Nanny”. .

“But we were duped. They stayed behind closed doors, they kept canceling our meetings, which wasted our time.”

“It was probably to have more time to promote their summer movies. Because nothing significant came of it.”

During this two-week period, major premieres took place around the world for summer blockbusters, including Warner’s ‘Barbie’, Universal’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’. from Paramount.

SAG-AFTRA rules prevent actors from promoting their movies and shows during a strike.

If the strike had started sooner, stars such as Tom Cruise, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling would have had to skip glitzy red carpet events – a key tool used by studios to generate publicity and hopefully sales. box office receipts.

Red carpet premieres scheduled for the next few weeks are now canceled, like Paramount’s “Special Ops: Lioness,” or scaled back, like Disney’s “Haunted Mansion.”

“I was actually surprised. But I think maybe I was naïve, because it was my first big negotiation,” said Drescher, elected president of SAG-AFTRA in 2021.

“I really thought we could come to a meeting of the minds. That they could see how this new business model has been forced on the whole industry,” she said, referring to the changes. provided by streaming.

One of the main grievances of the players concerns the drop in payments called residuals.

The substantial sums performers used to receive when hit shows or movies they starred in were rerun on TV have all but disappeared, as streamers today refuse to disclose their viewing figures.

Instead, streamers pay the same flat rate for all programs available on their platforms, which can mean a small return for a global hit.

“It’s just crazy to me, that they don’t want to sit down and say, ‘We need to bring you into this in an honorable and respectful way, so you can live with this significant change,'” he said. said Drescher.

“The truth is, they didn’t do that.”

Despite his frustration with the studios, Drescher insisted that “the door is open for further negotiations.”

“The strike is not the end, it’s just the next step. We would like to continue to negotiate with him. But the ball is in their court.”

