Expect a Big Emmy Medal Harvest for “Succession”

Succession and The White Lotus, both on HBO Pardon Me, MAX! dominated the 2023 Emmy nominations, often by the number of acting nominations each earned.

Both will be competing for best drama, in a field that also includes Better Call Saul and The Crown, but I’d say the edge goes to Succession not only for putting together a brilliant final season, but also for keeping the plot going and excellence throughout its life.

Yes, I personally lean on Better Call Saul among dramas, but Succession this season was riveting.

From the pivotal airport scene and all that ensued, it was hard to take your eyes off the machinations of the Roy family and the marvelous performances of Jeremy Strong, Matthew Mcfadyen, Sarah Snook, Brian Cox, and even supporting and guest players such as Arian Moayed, Nicolas Braun and Harriet Walter, all nominated in their respective categories.

Snooks Siobhan Roy was even part of a New York Times crossword clue last week.

The estate has so many aces that it’s hard to imagine it not receiving Emmy recognition in its final year.

The best comedy series will be a competition instead.

Like Succession, Primes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scored an impressive farewell season. He deserves to be praised in his finale as he was in his first season.

The competition rages on with Apple+’s Ted Lasso, the Emmy winner of the last few years, finding his way mid-season and returning to the entertaining powerhouse he once was, a fine final season of Barry, the beloved (if not by me) Abbott Elementary, and The Bear in the mix.

Like Ted Lasso, The Bear took a sharp turn toward quality in about the fifth episode of its initial season.

I was one of those who kinda liked it but rejected the bear early in favor of another fare.

It was with the encouragement of Dan Borowski, the executive producer of WPHT’s Dom Giordano Show (12:10 p.m.), which I heard at 1:45 p.m. every other Friday, that I returned to finish season 1 of The Bear.

In doing so, I saw what Dan and others admired about it. It took on a depth that transcended what was tiring me, the restaurants’ repeated dilemmas and Carmy’s endless but already seen problems with family members.

The writers added texture to the personal part of Carmys’ story. They have developed an interest as well as a character now worthy of attention.

My newfound enthusiasm hasn’t traveled to Season 2 yet. Too much restaurant bullshit. But I see the texture in perspective.

No matter what I think or how long it took to give The Bear season 1 credit, it’s a contender and probably more threatened by Abbott Elementary (ugh!) than Mrs. Maisel or Ted Lasso at the Emmy pursuit.

Among the actors of a drama, all must tremble in front of Jeff Bridges, who in The Old Man, shows this easy and natural style which was the mark of his 50 years of career.

That said, anyone playing a Roy heir in Succession creates heady competition, especially Jeremy Strong, who not only ranks among the finest actors of our time, but is as powerhouse as Kendall Roy, the most intriguing of his clan.

Where is Snooks Shiv?

Snook dominates the realm of Best Actress in a Drama the same way Shiv can manipulate a boardroom or bide her time to play her.

Keri Russell did a great job in The Diplomat, and Elisabeth Moss is continually resourceful in The Handmaids Tale, but 2023 is the year of estates and, I think, Snooks.

Jeremy Allen White, one of my favorites from the days of Shameless, could ride The Bear season 2 buzz to victory as Best Actor in a Comedy.

His path will not be easy.

Bill Hader was particularly good in Barry’s final season, and no one can ignore Jason Sudeikiss’ continued delight in portraying Ted Lasso.

If I gave Best Actress in a Comedy, I’d hand-deliver it to Natasha Lyonne’s door for her cheerful and fun work on Poker Face.

From the voice of Lyonnes Marge Simpson to the way her character confronts people she knows as murderers, the actress is an episode-to-episode joy that, by the way, loses merit as the series airs.

A better prediction would be that the Emmy lands in the hands of a former recipient, Rachel Brosnahan for her emerging season as Midge Maisel or Quinta Brunson as the exasperated teacher, Janine.

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama is like a roll call from the cast of Succession while Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy is the same for Ted Lasso.

Lassos Brett Goldstein has been my favorite since the start of the series.

Barry’s Henry Winkler and Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams also have traction.

Even if it means enduring another one of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s sentimental speeches, she’s my pick even over Mrs. Maisels Alex Borstein and Ted Lassos Hannah Waddingham or Juno Temple for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

Five, count ’em, five performers of The White Lotus are vying for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

The edge goes to last year’s recipient Jennifer Coolidge, although Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn and The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki compete.

I can’t believe Black Bird wasn’t among the nominees for Best Movie Limited Series.

I think less that I favor a production by Ryan Murphy, Dahmer, in the absence of Black Birds. Fleishman is in trouble is an admired dark horse in this race.

Dahmers Evan Peters and Black Birds Taron Egerton are a match for best actor, although Beefs Steven Yeun and George and Tammys Michael Shannon should not be counted.

Jessica Chastain gets lucky playing celebrities named Tammy. This chance should hold with George and Tammy.

The Emmys should be canceled if Paul Walter Hauser doesn’t win Best Supporting Actor for Black Bird. Niecy Nash-Betts has my vote for Best Supporting Actress for Dahmer.

Strike

As actors join writers on the picket line, television production is effectively halted until the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild and Federation of American Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) settle their strike.

Let’s face it. There is no entertainment without actors and writers.

Sure, producers can mine old, royalty-free scripts or generate actors with artificial intelligence (AI), but doing either of those moves would salt the wounds that cause WGA and SAG-strikes. AFTRA.

Rightly so, in my opinion.

Throughout the history of film and television, new technologies have tricked the performer and writer into using means artists would never have heard of to rebroadcast or reuse work that would not have could have been without the actor or the writer.

When ’50s artists were writing and performing on fledgling TV shows, they had no idea how daytime reruns could work, let alone syndication or creating streaming platforms that would keep their work alive. movement beyond their lifetime.

Or, more specifically, during those times in life, someone doing a guest shot on I Love Lucy, or maybe Lucille Ball and her nuclear cast signing a contract to give their performances, getting duly paid, and c that’s all until the next job comes.

Wait a minute! CBS decides that reruns of I Love Lucy would be ideal for its morning schedule.

These reruns will air at a clip of five per week rather than prime time which runs once a week. This means that each episode of I Love Lucy can be seen multiple times in a year.

In most cases and I’m only using I Love Lucy as a random example, having not researched what her particular contracts said, the performer did not consider all additional airings reusing an episode.

Some contracts may have provided for residuals, others may not. From the start, actors and writers struggled to account for the multiple uses of their work.

Early SAG-AFTRA actions addressed these issues.

Today, what happened in the 1950s, or even in the 1960s, when independent television emerged and syndication became a major factor, is nothing compared to what more 1,000 channels, endless streaming and the real villain, the AI.

Work done 50 years ago and discovered by more residue than expected at the time with this technology is proliferating on television.

I make an appointment every weeknight at 11:30 p.m. to watch Perry Mason on MeTV.

Can anyone imagine that Raymond Burr or Barbara Hale thought anyone would watch these shows in 2023? Even less beyond?

Streaming takes this use of older material than many of its viewers to a new level. The AI ​​launches it into the stratosphere.

Actors and writers are entitled to receive compensation for the new endless life of their work. For God’s sake, I met my mother, the car while I was looking for chains!

The onus is on producers to meet the needs of the artists they so desperately need to air shows. Distributors and exhibitors must also be aware of their role in remunerating artists for their work.

The desired scale I saw from Fran Dreschers SAG-AFTRA seems right. With millions up for grabs, people’s programs cannot exist unless they operate without the assurance that they will be paid, as long as their work is shown.

Bad enough, Cary Grant or Katharine Hepburn may appear in commercials or new AI-based movies. I wonder what agents of their day would say.

Or Olivia de Havilland! There was a brand.

The union should resurrect it to negotiate for them. Olivia would win.

Bucks County Theater

Writers can also be performers. Think of all the playwrights, screenwriters and directors who made their first reputation doing stand-up comedy.

Four of those writers, most likely on strike from Comedy Centrals The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, will present their observations at the New Hopes Bucks County Playhouse this weekend.

For three shows, 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Daily Show scribes Matt Koff, Joe Opio, Randall Otis and Kat Radley take turns on the mic to offer their thoughts on everything from dating to possession. of a cat.

Who knows? They may take time for some Daily Show-style commentary.