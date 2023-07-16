Barry Diller Warns Hollywood Faces Absolute Collapse, Says Top Actors & Executives Should Take 25% Pay Cut





Former Paramount and 20th Century Fox CEO Barry Diller didn't hold back during a CBS appearance "Facing the Nation" issuing a grim warning to Hollywood that the entertainment industry faces "absolute meltdown" if the double shot by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA is not resolved any time soon. "What's going to happen is if, in fact, it's not all settled before Christmas, then next year there won't be a lot of programs to watch. So you're going to see subscriptions be taken out, which is going to cut into the revenue of all these movie companies, TV companies, which results in there being no programs," Diller told host Margaret Brennan. "And just at the the moment the strike is settled that you want to get up, there won't be enough money."

Diller, who is currently chairman of holding company IAC and Expedia Group, said unions and studios, through their union representatives Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, should agree to reach a settlement. here on September 1st. "The truth is that this is a huge business both domestically and for global export," he said. "It looks like I'm crying to the heavens. But these conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry. SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild on the picket lines on Friday after five weeks of talks failing to yield an agreement, with several key sticking points such as whether to tie streaming viewership data to residuals and conditions of consent and compensation for the use of performers. resemblance in artificial intelligence.

The story continues Diller thinks fears that AI will replace writers and actors are "deathly overhyped", but acknowledged that another major factor in these strikes has been the growing inability of working-class creatives and employees to Hollywood to make ends meet while top executives and actors get paid millions a year. "You have the actors union saying, 'How do these 10 people who run these companies make all this money and don't want to pay us? Whereas if you look at it from the other side, the top ten actors are paid more than the top ten executives. I'm not saying either one is right. In fact, everyone is probably overpaid at the top," he said. "The only thought I've had is to say, as a measure of good faith, that the highest paid executives and actors should take a 25% pay cut, to try to reduce the difference between those who are well-paid and those who don't," Diller added. Watch Diller's full interview on "Face the Nation" in the clip above.

Adam Conover Slams Studios Cold Strike Endgame: They Don’t Starve Us, They Starve Them (Video)

