Lizzo addresses Taylor Swift’s ‘feud’ live on stage – Music – Entertainment





Lizzo spoke on stage about her supposed “feud” with Taylor Swift. The Truth Hurts singer arrived in Perth, Australia to continue her world tour but spoke out after seeing a sign from fans saying she “chose her over Taylor”. Taking a moment to address the crowd, Lizzo thanked the fan for shelling out the money to come see her, but noted that it wasn’t a “one or the other” deal. “I know tickets are expensive for everyone’s shows, so it means to the world that you’re here,” she said. “Taylor Swift is amazing too…and you don’t have to choose, because I’m giving you tickets to Taylor Swift!”

However, she quickly noted that she was “kidding” as the crowd went wild, before asking when the Blank Space singer was due to perform. ” She does not come ?! So how did you choose me?!” she joked, before signing the fan sign from the stage. “Me too, I love Tay Tay, I love Lizzo,” she said as she read the sign. “There is no competition here.” Lizzo’s comments put an end to speculation that she made sleazy comments towards Taylor during a recent Instagram Live.

While talking to fans, Lizzo took a moment to congratulate her favorite artist, Beyonce, after seeing her on her current Renaissance World Tour. During the conversation, she noted that “the most popular person today doesn’t even compare to what Beyonce is doing” – which fans have assumed to be Taylor, who is also currently performing in the around the world on his Eras World Tour. So when she saw the sign mentioning the “feud,” Lizzo was forced to put the story to bed once and for all.

