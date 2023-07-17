How AI Shuts Down Hollywood Completely

AI is shutting down Hollywood. But not in the way you think. Yes, all over the world, artists are afraid that AI will one day take their work. But some of these artists have a head start, as the WGA (Writers’ Guild) and SAG-AFTRA (Actors’ Union) strike over the use of AI in their industry. Along with streaming, this is the biggest change facing Hollywood today.





The use of artificial intelligence is spreading rapidly in the entertainment industry, but there are no conditions to regulate its use to protect writers and actors. One of the many reasons SAG-AFTRA started hitting was that AI was being used to mimic actors’ voices and approximate their likenesses without prior consent. And the WGA feared that producers would start using AI language models to replace them as technology advanced over the next decade.

Now Hollywood is without writers and actors as picket lines block studios, and actors refuse to promote their own movies and TV shows. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are expected to keep Hollywood closed for some time. If they and the studios can’t reach an agreement to use AI ethically, even the Emmys are in jeopardy.

Why is Hollywood closed?

Many people in Hollywood would like to see artificial intelligence used as a tool to make their jobs easier. But from a business perspective, it’s much cheaper to replace all the work with an AI. Producers would much rather start cutting overhead by hiring someone to type a sentence into a computer than paying for a star actor who costs millions of dollars a day to be on set.

The strikes affected Hollywood differently. The WGA strike has been going on for quite some time, but the producers had prepared for such an eventuality. Leading the charge on many workers’ rights issues in the entertainment industry, the WGA has been known to strike every decade or so. When negotiations began to break down this time around, many producers and studios began to store scripts to try and weather the coming storm.

But SAG-AFTRA hasn’t gone on strike since 1980 before the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists merged into one organization. And SAG-AFTRA and the WGA haven’t struck at the same time since 1960. That’s how important these issues are, and needless to say, it’s a big issue for the AMPTP – the Alliance film and television producers. .

A writers’ strike doesn’t necessarily halt the production of many movies and TV shows. But a cast strike will immediately halt not only the filming process, but also many of the studio-sponsored marketing efforts. When an actor goes on strike, they stop making public appearances, which includes awards shows like the 2023 Emmys, which are considering delaying the ceremony depending on the severity of the strike.

Why is AI so important for strikes?

AI could play a bigger role in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes than in other professions. Since most advancements in AI have been in bringing art closer together, this has a greater impact on this industry than others. Writers and actors are concerned about this specifically as it is becoming more and more common to use the program to reduce overhead, as it is more efficient to use a computer to do either job when he accomplishes it quite well.

The Directors Guild of America threatened to strike but ended up reaching an agreement, probably because the AI ​​issue was not on the table. Artificial intelligence can’t quite do the job of organizing the complex social situations that go into making a movie yet.

Writers protested before AI language models started writing entire movies on their own. But actors are seeing their jobs threatened even now, as AI is used to replicate their faces and learn from their materials without consent. The WGA said it would prefer exploit, but not prohibit, artificial intelligence.

According to the WGA’s negotiating position, their only concern with AI is how it is legally defined in relation to material posted by WGA members, for example, works written by an AI would not be considered “literary” or “source” material. However, SAG-AFTRA had a stronger position. Deadline quoted their statement:

“Artificial intelligence has already proven to be a real and immediate threat to our members’ work and can mimic members’ voices, likenesses and performances. We need to get agreement on acceptable uses, negotiate protections against abuse and ensure consent and fair compensation for the use of your work to train AI systems and create new performances.In their public statements and policy work, companies have shown no willingness to take seriously the fundamental rights of our members to our own voices and likenesses.

To give an example of the threat: Sarah Silverman recently joined two other authors in a lawsuit against ChatGPT and Meta, claiming that their AI systems infringe authors’ copyright when using their works published as training data. The disputes between SAG-AFTRA and the studios will also focus on intellectual property rights.

However, the main objective here for actors and writers is to prevent themselves from being replaced. If a change does not occur in the industry, many people could be put out of work very soon.