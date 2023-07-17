Jane Birkin, Franco-British actress and singer, dies at 76





Jane Birkin, the actress, singer and style legend known for her 1969 hit song “Je T’aime Moi Non Plus”, has died. She was 76 years old. Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris, the French media reported BFM TV Sunday and the French Ministry of Culture, which tweeted that Birkin was a “timeless francophone icon”. She had suffered a mild stroke in 2021 and was forced to cancel shows last March due to a broken shoulder blade. Her return to the stage was originally scheduled for May, but she postponed it to take longer to heal. “I’ve always been a big optimist,” Birkin said in a statement to his fans at the time, “and I realize that I still need a little while to be able to be on stage again and with you. I love being with you so much.” FRANCE – CIRCA 1960s: Portrait of Jane Birkin, taken in the 1960s. (Photo by REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) ASSOCIATED REPORTERS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Jane Birkin Born in London on December 14, 1946, Birkin will become famous in France. After her 1966 role in the film ExplodeBirkin starred in the romantic comedy Slogan alongside French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg. This is the beginning of their professional and personal relationship, which will make them one of the most famous couples in France. They most memorably collaborated on a new version of Gainsbourg’s song “Je T’aime Moi Non Plus”. The song’s lyrics were so sexually explicit that it was declared offensive, denounced by the Vatican, and banned from radio stations around the world. Yet it still achieved great success and acclaim, climbing the charts in Europe, North America and Australia. “We met in a huge studio in Marbella and in two takes we had the final product,” Birkin recalled in a 2019 interview with French vogue. “Back in Paris, we went to dinner in the wine cellar of the Hôtel des Beaux Arts. There was a record player, and without saying a word, Serge put on the song and suddenly all the couples around us stopped talking, their knives and forks in the air. Serge pinched me and said, ‘I think we have a hit record.'” The story continues She added: “We never thought for a moment that the song would become such a symbol of freedom all over the world. People were listening to it in secret, from Spain to Argentina.” Gainsbourg then directed Birkin in the 1976 erotic film of the same name. The couple never married but were together for 12 years. In 1971 they had a daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, now an award-winning actress known for her collaborations with director Lars Von Trier. Birkin and Gainsbourg separated in 1980 but remained close friends, with Gainsbourg still writing songs for the singer. Throughout her acting career, which includes nearly 70 films, Birkin has worked with numerous filmmakers, including revered directors Jean-Luc Godard, Agns Varda, Bertrand Tavernier, Alain Resnais and James Ivory. Among her most famous acting roles are her roles in the 1978 adaptation of Agatha Christie. Death on the Nile and the mystery of 1982 Evil under the sun. Birkin also inspired the beloved Herms Birkin handbag, which in the 90s quickly became a status symbol due to its exclusivity and the high price tag attached to it. According to Herms, the design was born out of a chance meeting between Birkin and former Herms executive chairman Jean-Louis Dumas. As she sat next to her on a plane, Dumas overheard Birkin complaining that she wanted a bag that met her needs as a young mother. He created the coveted accessory and gave it his name. Related Content:

