Disney Negate SAG Actor Strikes Unique Red Carpet At Haunted Mansion Premiere For Instant Backlash





Disney made it clear a few days ago that the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike would not impact the world premiere at Disneyland of their new Haunted house movie. It seemed like a very bold statement considering the start of a strike would mean the ensemble cast, which includes Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis and more, couldn’t attend. ‘event. While all of that happened, the show continued with the cast being replaced with the single sight of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Maleficent, and Cruella De Vil walking the red carpet for the film’s launch.

Having the premiere at Disneyland certainly helped ensure the red carpet event didn’t get cut short, as having plenty of characters in the park to call on allowed Disney to potentially cancel the occasion. empty. However, it was announced that there would be no interviews with director Justin Simien or anyone else at the event. You can see some of the event videos shared by Variety on their Twitter account. While this was considered a stroke of genius by some, many didn’t exactly see it as a good thing, as can be seen in the comments to the posts above. Whether it’s calling Mickey Mouse ‘a scab’ or calling shame on Disney over CEO Bob Iger’s recent comments about strikes and ‘unrealistic’ WGA and SAG goals -AFTRA, the premiere could still backfire on Disney in a big way. Related: Rosario Dawson reveals the secrets of the haunted mansion during a behind-the-scenes tour

Haunted Mansion opens as an underdog at the box office this summer Pictures of Walt Disney The timing of Disney’s release of Haunted house like a summer blockbuster is a blockbuster that perhaps feels a little off as the movie would surely be more suited to a Halloween audience, especially given the wave of blockbuster movies all coming out in a short amount of time of time and many films that are struggling to regain the same kind of attention they would have a few years ago. Haunted house will follow this weekend Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1and will have great competition from Barbie, which opens next week. While trailers for the film suggest that Disney has learned from Eddie Murphy’s film troubles of the 2000s, it will still be difficult for the film to find its way into the lineup. One of the film’s stars, Jamie Lee Curtis, jumped on the hot topic of AI in Hollywood, which was a big factor in the strike that’s now in place. Talk with Collider before Haunted houseCurtis said: “The level of visual effects is entirely technological. Once you know how to do that, it’s science. The execution part is not science, that’s why AI will never work because the emotions are real and they come from human beings. They don’t come from machines. So to see beautiful actors doing this kind of work, in these circumstances, is something very impressive to me. Haunted house hits theaters on July 28.

