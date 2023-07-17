



Who will win the 2023 Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Drama Actor? This year’s six nominees are Murray Bartlett (“The last of us”), James Crowell (“Succession”), Lamar Johnson (“The last of us”), Arian Moayed (“Succession”), Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”) and Keivon Montreal Woodard (“The last of us”). Below, see their all-important episode submissions and descriptions of the TV Academy Nomination Ballot that voters will watch as examples of their best work of the season. Nominations for the 2023 Emmys were announced Wednesday, July 12, and winners will be announced September 9-10 (Creative Arts ceremonies) and September 18 (Primetime ceremony). As a reminder, last year’s winner in this category was Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) for the episode “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys”. 2023 Emmys: Best Guest Drama Actor Episode Submissions Murray Bartlett (“The Last of Us”) – “Long, Long Time” as Frank (HBO)

Frank is a survivor who appears at Bill’s safehouse while separated from his group. The two fall in love and build a life together. As Frank’s body begins to deteriorate from a neurodegenerative disease, Bill realizes his life isn’t worth living without Frank, so they choose to die together. James Cromwell (“Succession”) – “Church and State” as Ewan Roy (HBO)

Ewan Roy, Logan’s older brother and Greg’s grandfather, comes to say goodbye to his brother with a surprise speech. Despite his grudge, he remains loyal to Logan. SEE Editors slugfest: 2023 Emmy nominations review of snubs (Harrison Ford), surprises (“Jury Duty”!) and domination (“Ted Lasso”) [WATCH] Lamar Johnson (“The Last of Us”) – “Endure and Survive” as Henry (HBO)

Henry is Sam’s incredibly protective older brother. Henry protects Sam (who is deaf) from violence in a post-apocalyptic world. Henry went to great lengths to keep Sam alive, until Sam was infected and attacked Ellie; Henry makes the difficult decision to kill Sam to save Ellie’s life. Arian Moayed (“Succession”) – “Honeymoon States” as Stewy Hosseini (HBO)

Stewy Hosseini is looking for the best deal for his personal interests in acquiring Gojo Waystar. Ultimately, he remains loyal to his longtime friend Kendall and helps propel him forward. Nick Offerman (“The Last of Us”) – “Long, Long Time” as Bill (HBO)

Bill survives the initial pandemic outbreak and builds a hidden fortress to fend off those infected. When Frank stumbles upon Bill’s hideaway and convinces him to provide him with food and a shower, the two end up falling in love and building a life together. They end up committing suicide together. Keivonn Montreal Woodard (“The Last of Us”) – “Endure and Survive” as Sam (HBO)

Through the streets of newly liberated Kansas City, young and deaf Sam travels with his brother Henry, fleeing the rebel soldiers who will stop at nothing to appease their ruthless leader. Sam becomes infected and attacks Ellie, resulting in her being shot by her brother Henry. REGISTER for the free Gold Derby newsletter with the latest predictions

