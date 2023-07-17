Entertainment
Tammin Sursok defends strike by Hollywood writers and actors
Tammin Sursok Defends Hollywood Strike, Reveals ‘Horrible’ Reality Writers and Actors Face Due to Low Pay and Artificial Intelligence
Australian actress Tammin Sursok has thrown her weight behind Hollywood writers and actors who are on strike after calls for higher wages and artificial intelligence protections went unheeded.
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced Thursday afternoon that it had officially voted for a work stoppage to begin at midnight, with 160,000 actors out of work. ‘tools.
These actors teamed up with members of Hollywood’s Writers Guild, who went on strike in May.
Tammin, who worked as an actor in the United States for a decade, took to Instagram on Sunday to explain why a strike was needed.
“I don’t think many really understand why writers and actors hit Hollywood. So many people can’t make ends meet, can’t support their families or get health care because they don’t meet the $26,000 a year minimum to qualify,’ a- she writes.
“And many are eligible because of their residual income (which is paid when a show or movie is repeated), the studios make money, so why not the people involved?”
The Pretty Little Liars star also noted that artificiality is a “massive problem” facing Hollywood, as developing technology is quickly used to replace actors.
‘An actor can be in a film but not in the film itself! Because that would be the AI. And they wouldn’t have a say in it,” she explained, adding that background actors’ faces could be copied and used for “70 days” without the actors “earning a dime.”
“There’s so much more to it and it’s really awful what’s going on right now,” she concluded.
Tammin also re-shared a graphic quoting a statement from George Clooney that was made following the SAG strike announcement.
The Oscar-winning actor threw his support behind the strike, saying “actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to earn a living”.
SAG-AFTRA announced on Thursday that talks with the studios had ended without a deal, paving the way for a vote on the actors’ first strike in more than four decades.
The union had sought to address falling wages and the threat posed by artificial intelligence.
He demands higher wages to counter inflation and guarantees for their future livelihoods.
Actress Fran Drescher (pictured), President of SAG-AFTRA, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland announced the union would strike from midnight
In addition to salaries when they’re actively working, actors earn payments called “residuals” whenever a movie or show they starred in airs on the network or cable, which is especially helpful when performers are between two projects.
But today, streamers like Netflix and Disney+ don’t disclose viewership figures for their shows and offer the same flat rate for everything on their platforms, regardless of its popularity.
Further muddying the waters is the AI issue.
The syndicate was looking for “a breakthrough AI proposal that protects actors’ digital likenesses.” The actors fear that their digital images could be used without their permission or proper compensation.
Guild members protest at Walt Disney Studios on July 13
|
