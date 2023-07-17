Nick Lachey celebrates ’12 incredible years’ with Vanessa Lachey | Entertainment





Nick Lachey has thanked his wife Vanessa for 12 “incredible” years together. The 49-year-old star took to social media to celebrate her 12th wedding anniversary, praising Vanessa for coming through “difficult times”. Alongside photos from their wedding day, Nick – who has Camden, ten, Brooklyn, eight, and Phoenix, six, with his wife – wrote on Instagram: “Vanessa, not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for your love, your patience, your understanding, your struggle and your determination, your support and your willingness to always work through difficult times. Although we have not always understood everything, nor pretended, we know that together, we can find our way. “Love you baby!! Thank you for twelve amazing, exciting and unpredictably wonderful years together. Here’s much, much more (sic)” Vanessa also took to social media to upload a video featuring an aging filter and the song “I Wanna Grow Old With You.” She captioned the post: “17 years together, 12 married! LOVE growing old with you! Happy birthday baby! [heart emojis] (sic)” Last year, Vanessa claimed that good communication is the key to a happy marriage. The actress believes being open and honest with each other has been the backbone of their relationship. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “You have to communicate. You have to be accountable for your actions, you can’t just point fingers. “But also, I think, on the other hand, you have to applaud that person when they do something beautiful and good.” The celebrity duo regularly attend therapy sessions, both as a couple and individually, and Vanessa recalled one particular piece of advice she received from her therapist. She shared: “[Our therapist] speaks of making deposits of love. And you can’t just take. You can’t just walk away. You have to make a deposit.”

