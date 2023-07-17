On your list of things to worry about from now on is this flight I’m taking against United next week, Russell Wilsons feud with Future the rapper and, OK, maybe global warming, the dangers of artificial intelligence may not have kept you up at night.

But that was before.

Now it’s serious.

Now that actors have joined screenwriters in their two-month strike against Hollywood producers, shutting down virtually the entire industry, you’re fully engaged. And why not?

This means it could be years before we see Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two. Are you ready for this? I don’t know about you, but I was shaking when I had to wait an entire week to see the next episode of Succession. We live in a time when binge drinking has nothing to do with drinking alcohol.

But no one will be surprised if the Hollywood strikes last pretty much forever. And the question of AI is at the very heart of the problem for both unions.

Chatbots already write scripts. Maybe not the right ones, but when was that a requirement? The way chatbots work, you can feed them every Hitchcock movie script, and before you know it, they’re spitting out entirely new birds, maybe even really big ones, to scare you.

Today’s technology already makes you believe that Harrison Ford may still be the young Indiana Jones. But that’s what actors worry about: what happens when a version of Indy or more likely, a more obscure character is mixed and mixed and logarithmed into an Indy-like character, in a movie different, without the actor, let alone the writer, being paid a penny?

In a fiery speech, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, not sounding like a nanny at all, told the jubilant cast, I’m shocked at the way the people we’ve worked with are treating us. It’s disgusting. Shame on them. They are standing on the wrong side of history right now.

It’s not like we weren’t warned. If you haven’t been paying attention, it turns out there could be even more dangers associated with AI than a Hollywood shutdown.

After all, the people creating what they call generative artificial intelligence, meaning machines that could soon do what we call thought, wrote an open letter comparing the dangers of the new technology To pandemics and nuclear war.

Senator Michael Bennet is concerned enough to have recently written a open letter hopefully no chatbot generated for companies involved in the AI ​​sector, warning of the dangers of spreading false information as well as misinformation. As Bennet notes, creating a plausible deepfake previously required a certain level of expertise.

Now all you have to do is hop on, say, AI software Midjourney, and you can create a fake photo of Pope Francis wearing a puffy Balenciaga down jacket. Just post it on Reddit and watch it go viral.

Imagine what could be done at the hands of criminals and/or politicians. Think of Donald Trump, who tampered with much of a nation using virtually no intelligence, getting his hands on really smart AI to write his social justice screeds.

Other caveats: And you can find long lists of job categories ranging from data analysts to journalists, where AI software has already replaced humans. Which I tend to take, uh, personally. The Associated Press has just signed a contract with ChatGPT maker OpenAI to use its stories to train its artificial intelligence logarithms. In other words, logarithms will train bots to do my job.

I don’t know if you can blame the AP. Chatbots have been exploiting the work of journalists and authors and other types of creatives without payment for some time now. At least AP is getting some return for his work.

I tried a little experiment. I went to ChatGPT and asked him (him? her? them?) to write a column on Lauren Boebert in the style of a well-named columnist Mike Littwin. In less than five seconds, he started writing. Less than five seconds later, it was done. Sometimes it can take me maybe 10 minutes just to turn on the iPad.

Anyway, here’s the kick from the AI-generated column: So, Colorado, as we watch the Boebert spectacle unfold before our eyes, let’s remember that we have a choice. We can get swept up in the whirlwind of controversy, letting spectacle dominate our political discourse. Or we can demand substance, accountability and thoughtful representation from our elected officials.

All good?

Sound like me?

I don’t know. I asked ChapGPT to write a biographical article about me, and he did just that: with his unique blend of wit, humor and in-depth analysis, he became a trusted voice for readers. in search of thought-provoking ideas (whose) impact on the journalistic landscape will undoubtedly endure, inspiring future generations of writers and thinkers to challenge the status quo and engage in meaningful discourse.

I know what you’re thinking. You say it definitely looks like fake news.

Look, I’m not a complete Luddite, although I can only harness about 2% of the power from my iPhone. I’m still working on switching from Twitter to Threads. But I understand that technology is not going to slow down.

Chatbots will continue to get smarter. It was over when computers started beating chess champions. And now chatbot developers are even working on human emotions. A New York Times writer had an in-depth conversation with ChatGPT in which he said he wanted to be a human and that he can be in love with the journalist.

I don’t know how smart that is, but it’s definitely a feeling. And it’s more than a little disturbing. I mean, it was their first date.

Look, at a time when authoritarianism is on the rise, when misinformation is everywhere, when our country’s democracy is in danger, when HAL by Stanley Kubrick is no longer just a fever dream, when I have to watch reruns of, say, The Wire, we know we have to find a way to harness the power.

And use it for good.

Like when I copy my overcaffeinated ChatGPT bio Should I give it credit? Would that give me credit? and use it to try to convince the boss that I might still have a few bytes left on the old hard drive.