Popular restaurateurs set their sights on Peoria





Lately, it seems like everyone’s favorite restaurant opened in Peoria. Residents have long yearned for names like Sam Fox, Upward Projects and Chris Bianco to bring their culinary wonders and atmospheric vibes to the Northwest Valley. Now it’s happening. The goal of quality local culinary and gastronomic experiences becomes a reality in the far reaches of the valley. Here’s a roundup of restaurants that have recently opened or are opening soon in Peoria. The 83rd Avenue and Bell Road area is already packed with things to do and places to eat in Arrowhead Towne Center and P83 Entertainment District, but with the ambitious Stadium Point planned, things are about to take it to the next level. superior without shortage of gourmands. destinations. Phoenix-based Common Bond Development Group previously secured popular restaurant Postino for the area, and more recently the company locked down North Italia and Blanco of Fox Restaurants fame. A new dining complex at the Peoria Sports Complex on land currently used for parking near the southeast corner of Paradise Lane and 83rd Avenue will feature these restaurants along with outdoor dining and other community gathering spaces. The goal is to have the restaurants designed, built and operational within 18 months, according to a report from the City of Peoria. Dine-in and movie-goers can soon kill two birds with one stone at Harkins Theaters Cine Grill, opening this summer at the Lake Pleasant Towne Center, 9940 W. Happy Valley Parkway. Harkins Cine Grill will feature made-to-order cuisine, craft cocktails, local beers and traditional movie theater bites combined with the Harkins movie experience. The kitchen and cocktail bar will offer guests made-to-order dishes from a full-service menu, cocktails, and local beer and wine selections that they can order from their seats. Orders will be delivered discreetly before the opening credits begin, giving moviegoers time to settle into their Harkins Ultimate Loungers without interrupting the cinematic experience for a moment. The theater’s indoor/outdoor bar and lounge will open up to an expansive outdoor patio that can be used for private events and as an additional gathering place for guests to enjoy each other’s company before and after the film. Chef Fabio Ceschetti has been a mainstay in the Northwest Valley for quite some time now with his restaurant Fabio On Fire at 8275 W. Lake Pleasant Parkway. Now there’s more to love as it just opened a new quick service restaurant in June in the Four Corners area which focuses on paninis and ice cream. The property, at 24775 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, is adjacent to the Pilates Club and across from the Aldi grocery store parking lot at Sunrise Promenade. Chef Fabio’s lineage comes from northern Italy and is part of a family of restaurateurs. He was educated in the culinary arts in Italy and worked for 5-star and diamond companies in Italy, London and the United States to broaden and hone his skills, according to the Fabio on Fire website. Bourbon & Bones Chophouse|Bar, 24985 N. 83rd Ave., Suite 101, open May. The menu includes USDA prime steaks, Wagyu and wet-aged selections, seafood and a range of culinary creations, according to company officials. The establishment is a sophisticated chef-led steakhouse and bar with an innovative menu and a chic, energetic atmosphere. With options like grilled octopus, Wagyu beef on a hot stone, mac and cheese and lobster, and homemade desserts, the restaurant stays true to its ethos of serving mouth-watering dishes and providing phenomenal service from start to finish. the end, according to company officials. Philip Haldiman can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @philiphaldiman. We would like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, for or against, on this issue. Email [email protected].

