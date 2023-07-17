Ashley Graham’s mind was ‘traumatized’ because Barbies weren’t like her | Entertainment
Ashley Graham was “traumatized” because there was no Barbie that looked like her growing up.
The body positivity advocate believes she would have had better self-esteem when she was younger if the popular Mattel doll had been more inclusive and produced in a wider range of body shapes.
Speaking on ‘Today’, she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager: “If I had had a Barbie that looked like my body shape growing up, I think my mind wouldn’t have been so traumatized. .
And I wouldn’t have looked in the mirror and thought, why do I have this and she has that?
To mark Ashley’s new job as host of the ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’, Mattel has created a doll in her likeness and the 35-year-old model – which has Isaac, three- and 18-month-old twins Roman and Malachi with her husband Justin Ervin – is thrilled, even though the makers couldn’t get everything she asked for.
She said: She has thick thighs. She has a round ass. She has less belly fat.
The only thing I asked for was cellulite,” she explained. “But they couldn’t do cellulite.”
Ashley has “become more confident” over the years and having her kids has changed her outlook on herself and her body.
She said: Having children, my body has been all around. It was this, it was that, and then again.
“I just got to say thank you to my body because I’ve done so much. And being able to tell my story has empowered so many women to tell their story and regain their confidence.
“I have saggy skin on my stomach. I have cellulite all over my body. I have stretch marks all over and it’s okay because my body is my body and I’ve embraced it. I want little ones girls know that.
