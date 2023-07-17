Entertainment
Actress and singer Jane Birkin, who inspired the famous Birkin bag, dies at 76
PARIS British-born actress and singer Jane Birkin, a wild child of the 1960s who became a beloved figure in France, has died in Paris at the age of 76.
France’s culture ministry says the country has lost a timeless francophone icon.
Local media reported that she was found dead at her home, citing people close to her. Birkin had a mild stroke in 2021 after suffering from heart issues in previous years.
Birkin was best known abroad for her 1969 hit in which she and her then-lover, the late French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, sang the sexually explicit Je taime… moi non plus.
She had lived in her adopted France since the end of the 1960s and apart from her songs and her roles in dozens of films, she was a popular figure for her warm nature, her fierce fight for the rights of women and children. LGBTQ.
The most Parisian of English people has left us, said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. We will never forget his songs, his laughter and his incomparable accent that have always accompanied us.
Jane Mallory Birkin was born in London in December 1946, the daughter of British actor Judy Campbell and Royal Navy Commander David Birkin.
She first took to the stage at the age of 17 and then starred in the 1965 musical Passion Flower Hotel by bandleader and composer John Barry, whom she married shortly thereafter. The marriage ended in the late 1960s.
Before venturing across the Channel at 22, she achieved notoriety in Michelangelo Antonioni’s controversial 1966 film Blow-Up, appearing naked in a threesome sex scene.
But it was in France that she really rose to prominence, both for her love affair with tormented national star Gainsbourg, and for her tomboy style and endearing British accent when speaking French, some say. which she deliberately cultivates.
Following the break-up of this relationship in 1981, she continued her career as a singer and actress, performing on stage and releasing albums such as Baby Alone in Babylone in 1983, and Amour des Feintes in 1990, on lyrics and music by Gainsbourg.
She wrote her own album Arabesque in 2002 and in 2009 released a collection of live recordings, Jane at the Palace.
It’s unimaginable to live in a world without you, said French singer Etienne Daho, who produced and composed Birkins’ latest album of 2020.
It was on the set of the film Slogan in 1969 that Birkin first met Gainsbourg, who was recovering from a breakup with Brigitte Bardot, and the two quickly began a romance that captivated the nation.
That same year, they released Je TAime… Moi Non Plus (I Love You… Me Ni), a song about physical love originally written for Bardot in which Gainsbourg’s explicit lyrics are punctuated with moans and gasping cries from Birkin.
The song was banned by the BBC and condemned by the Vatican.
Gainsbourg’s drinking eventually got the better of the relationship, and Birkin left him in 1981 to live with director Jacques Doillon. However, she remained close to the troubled singer until his death in March 1991.
It was around this time that she inspired the famous Birkin bag from French luxury house Hermès, after chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas saw her struggling with her straw bag during a flight to her destination. of London, spilling the contents on the floor.
She is survived by two daughters, singer and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg, born in 1971, and Lou Doillon, also an actor, born in 1982. She also had a daughter, Kate, born in 1967 and died in 2013.
