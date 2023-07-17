Entertainment
SAG is starting to give movies waivers, but will the actors show up? – Deadline
EXCLUSIVE: While independent producers and financiers in Hollywood and elsewhere eagerly await waivers from SAG-AFTRA — letting them continue with their projects despite the strike — some are starting to get the green light.
A confirmation letter sent in place of an actual waiver, which is not yet ready, notes that the “interim agreement” will include the terms of the last SAG-AFTRA counter in the negotiations – including a salary increase of 11% minimum rates for the 2020 cinema/television convention [we hear it could be less than 11% under low budget film agreements].
Upcoming independent film married hardthanks to star Rebel Wilson, and at least half a dozen other films now have permission to move forward [waivers largely apply to film, given that most U.S. series involve a studio]and the flow of so-called “non-interference agreements”, and ultimately waivers/interim agreements, is expected to escalate in the coming weeks for projects unrelated to a studio or streamer.
It has been a complex process, many say. There are few recent precedents for a waiver model given that the last SAG strike for theater and television actors was in the 1980s. The guild’s website promised weeks ago that when a strike was allowed, waivers would be granted, but he did not reveal the conditions, or how or when. Things are speeding up now with waivers – or, more accurately, equivalent letters certifying that one is on the way. The typical procedure would be for a producer to directly sign an agreement. But for now, they can move forward if they promise to confirm they will abide by his terms when he becomes available.
It’s a sensitive subject. Over the weekend, in a now-deleted tweet, a crew member working on Simon West’s upcoming action-comedy married hard posted that the film had been cleared by SAG-AFRA to continue filming in the United States via an interim deal. “Very grateful to SAG-AFTRA for allowing BRIDE HARD to continue production in Savannah. We are an independently funded and produced feature film with no studio or ties to AMPTP. Thanks to the SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement , productions like ours can continue,” read the cleaned up tweet.
We’ve confirmed the same update from another source on the film, making it the first known film or television project to receive a waiver. We have contacted SAG-AFRA for confirmation and any official update on the number of waivers it may grant in the coming days.
Agreements are granted to “truly independent producers” so long as they are not affiliated with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers and agree to be bound retroactively to any contractual terms that may have been entered into with the AMPTP when the strike is settled.
A number of questions remain, however, which means the path to production will not be straightforward. Among them: will the actors want to participate in a project that obtains an exemption when many other actors cannot or do not want to work? It’s a risk that always worries completion bond companies, even for films with waivers. Another risk — for productions in the United States — is if the WGA stings SAG-AFTRA-exempt projects and the Teamsters refuses to cross the lines. Will eligible producers crack or will such a decision be deemed too complicated and/or optically unpleasant?
Simply qualifying for waiver review is complicated, especially due to pre-sale distribution agreements that may have been signed with a streamer or studio in some territories. Could these agreements be abandoned?
Some of those sending waiver requests are for large projects with A-list players on board, which also complicates the SAG’s approach to waivers. Does it mitigate a strike if a number of big productions get a waiver? Or conversely, does it slap the studios if the case continues without them?
To help members navigate its maze of signed and unsigned contracts, the guild has released electronic flyers telling members which contracts they can and cannot work under.
We went through them on Deadline last week.
