LONDON: When Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in 2018, she had no idea she was about to launch a global investigation into the illicit antiques trade. The image of her next to a golden sarcophagus of high-ranking Egyptian priest Nedjemankh went viral and quickly caught the attention of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. An investigation into his provenance followed, leading prosecutors to Egypt’s 2011 revolution.

During the Troubles, the sarcophagus had been looted from Minya in Upper Egypt, smuggled to Paris, restored, and eventually sold to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for $4 million.

One of two nearly identical ivory carvings known as the Lion of Nimrud, another artifact on the Antiquities Coalition’s most wanted list. (Provided)

The Met bought the item at a time when there were reports of looting in Egypt after the 2011 revolution, says Deborah Lehr, president and founder of the Antiquities Coalition. If they had just googled the provenance records, they would have known it was forged, because the export license was dated 1971 and bore the stamp of the Arab Republic of Egypt, which was not the country name at the time.

The coffin was returned to Egypt in February 2019.

Jean-Luc Martinez, director of the Louvre museum, in 2020. (AFP)

Unraveling the mystery surrounding the golden sarcophagus has sparked a worldwide investigation into the trade in stolen antiquities. Last May, Jean-Luc Martinez, former president and director of the Louvre in Paris, was charged with complicity in fraud and money laundering. All the charges relate to trafficking in antiquities from Egypt and were upheld by a French appeals court in February. Martinez denies any wrongdoing.

Among the transactions under investigation is the acquisition of a stone stele (slab) depicting Pharaoh Tutankhamun, which was purchased for the Louvre Abu Dhabi in 2016. This slab was reportedly sold to the museum by a gallery owner and art dealer Lebanese-German. , Roben Dib and French antiques expert Christophe Kunicki. Both were involved in the sale of the gold sarcophagus to the Met in 2017.

Deborah Lehr, President and Founder of the Antiquities Coalition. (Provided)

According to Lehr, this is only the tip of the iceberg, but it is difficult to assess the true extent of the problem. The Antiquities Trafficking Unit within the Manhattan District Attorneys Office, which was established in 2017, estimates the total value of its seizures to date is over $375 million. These seizures include 180 relics handed over by billionaire hedge fund mogul Michael Steinhardt in 2021, valued at $70 million, which included artifacts stolen from Lebanon, Egypt and Iraq. Steinhardt also previously owned a bull’s head from the Phoenician temple of Eshmun in Saida, which had been torn from a Byblos installation during the Lebanese Civil War. The chef ended up at the Met and was repatriated to Lebanon despite legal challenges from his owners, Lynda and William Bierewaltes, in 2017.

It’s just a market, says Lehr, who is also CEO of Edelman Global Advisory and vice president of the Paulson Institute. For many years it was considered a victimless crime by major galleries, many auction houses and dealers. It was considered, no one will notice, and if they do, it’s just the price of doing business to return it.

An alabaster stone inscription from the Temple of Awwam in Yemen, one of HQ’s most sought-after artifacts. (Provided)

The opposite is, in fact, true. Antiquities theft not only robs communities of future economic opportunities around archaeological sites, it helps fund entities such as Daesh. They had a mining ministry, Lehr explains. One division focused on oil and another on antiques because they realized it was a very profitable business. They even had their own auction house. It is because of its impact on national economies and global security that the Antiquities Coalition argues that a whole-of-government approach, as well as international cooperation, is needed to combat cultural racketeering.

No one listens to the Minister of Antiquities, says Lehr. They are the weakest in the system. So if you want to address anything, it has to go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Defense or Finance. You need to put it on their radar. Once there, it gives us a chance to start putting the legal structures in place and raising awareness. And we found as soon as we could talk to these people and show them that it wasn’t just about stealing your story, it was about economic opportunity, it was about some of the troubles that you see, so we caught their attention. Then we started working with them and changing the legal structure, so that at least if a crime is committed, they can fix it.

Frances Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak. (AFP)

Previously a negotiator for the US government on intellectual property rights with China, Lehr’s interest in the illicit antiquities trade was piqued by his mix of history and foreign policy. It was while working as a negotiator that she and her team began to painstakingly dismantle smuggling schemes. They found that the rings often started with local organized crime gangs working from lists provided by dealers who, in turn, collaborated with academics, who knew what antiquities could be found in a particular area.

They’re smuggled, so you have professional smugglers who will one day smuggle drugs, one day women, one day cigarettes, and one day antiques, Lehr says. This process is often very similar, then it specializes in the middleman. Intermediaries such as Douglas Latchford, a British art dealer accused of trafficking looted Cambodian relics and falsifying documents in 2019. Although wire fraud, smuggling and conspiracy charges were brought against him in New York, they were dismissed after his death in 2020. In June this year, Latchford’s daughter agreed to forfeit $12 million from the sale of stolen antiques. She had previously returned 125 gold statues and relics to Cambodia.

Were not opposed to the trade in antiquities, were just opposed to the trade in illegitimate objects, says Lehr, who formed the Antiquities Coalition in 2011 as an NGO dedicated to safeguarding world heritage from cultural racketeering. And it is sometimes very difficult to tell the difference. So were trying to work with institutions to encourage certain practices, including for auction houses, dealers and museums to have rigorous provenance research units. In the aftermath of the Louvre scandal, the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul Malak, announced the creation of a commission to examine the legal framework and procedures relating to the acquisition of works. In May, The Met announced that it would be hiring a dedicated provenance research team.

Lehr also hopes that tougher penalties will be applied to those convicted of culture racketeering. In the case of the Hobby Lobby scandal, in which representatives of the US-based arts and crafts retailer knowingly falsified records of imports of Iraqi items, a $3 million settlement was agreed. In contrast, Steinhardt, who is 82, simply accepted a lifetime ban on acquiring antiques.

Hopefully, we’ll see jail time in the near future, because that’s really what you need to have as a deterrent, says Lehr.

Two antiquities from the region on the most wanted list are the Lion of Nimrud, which was looted from the Iraqi National Museum in 2003, and an alabaster stone inscription from the Temple of Awwam in Yemen. The coalition is also working with governments in the Arab world to bring about meaningful change. He pushed for the signing in 2016 of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Egypt, which restricted the import of certain archaeological relics, and works with the ministries of culture in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates Arabs united to raise awareness AlUla is, after all, one of the greatest archaeological sites in the world, and Dubai has (historically at least) been a transshipment point for the illegal antiquities trade. Saudi Arabia also seeks to play a leading role in the fight against cultural racketeering and in the development and training of Arab archaeologists.

While I don’t think Saudi Arabia or the UAE see themselves as having a looting problem, they have a legacy to protect and being leaders on this issue is so important, Lehr said. The steps they take around their collection and the way they manage the digs are so important in setting an example, not just in the region, but globally.