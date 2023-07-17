Former Hollywood executive warns of absolute meltdown if SAG and WGA deal not completed by September

Former Paramount and 20th Century Fox CEO Barry Diller has a warning for Hollywood: settle the strike by September 1 or face an “absolute collapse” of the industry.

During an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Diller offered his prediction for the entertainment industry if the actors’ and writers’ strike lasts more than a few months.

“What’s going to happen is that if in fact it doesn’t get sorted out before Christmas, then next year there won’t be a lot of programs to watch. So you’re going to see subscriptions being pulled , which is going to reduce the income of all these film companies, television companies, which means that there will be no programs And by the time the strike is settled that you want to recover, there will be not enough money .”

SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, joined the ongoing Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) strike on Thursday after five weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers that failed to produce a new CONTRACT. The WGA has been on strike since early May.

“Companies have refused to engage meaningfully on some issues and on others have completely blocked us. Until they negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach an agreement,” said “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher, who is SAG-AFTRA. president.

Diller acknowledged there was “zero trust between the parties” in the negotiation, but set a September 1 deadline for reaching a deal before deeper economic impacts are felt.

“The truth is that this is a huge trade both domestically and for global export,” he said. “It looks like I’m crying to the heavens. But these conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry.”

Several of the issues at play for both guilds are residuals from streaming services and the use of artificial intelligence to create new works.

Regarding salaries, Diller noted that high salary complaints against studio heads conflict with the salaries of some of the top actors supporting the strike.

“You have the actors union saying, ‘How do these 10 people running these companies make all this money and won’t pay us?’ Whereas if you look at it from the other side, the top ten actors are paid more than the top ten executives. I’m not saying either one is right. In fact, everyone is probably overpaid. at the top,” he said.

“The only thought I’ve had is to say, in good faith, that the highest paid executives and actors should take a 25% pay cut, to try to reduce the difference between those who are well paid and those that aren’t,” Diller suggested.

As for AI replacing actors and writers, Diller thinks the scares are “deadly overhyped.”

“In that case, I think [in] the period of one to three years, not much will happen. But after that, of course, there are all these issues,” he explained. “By the way, these issues are not, I believe, related to some of the concerns about the replacement, I don’t think [they are] will replace the AI-generated actors. I don’t think you’re going to replace the writers. Yes, you can adjust all that stuff and spit out something that looks like Shakespeare, but guess what, it’s not the original Shakespeare. And writers will be helped, not replaced. I don’t think most of these live show contraptions are in danger of artificial intelligence.”

Diller, who is also chairman of holding company IAC and Expedia Group, commented on his intention to sue the copyrighted material used by AI with a group of others in publishing, but did not not specify who or when they planned to drop off.

“If you don’t protect copyright, everything is lost,” he said, referring to programs such as ChatGPT and artificial intelligence services offered by Microsoft and Google.

“The problem is that they also say that the fair use doctrine of copyright law allows them to suck all of this in. We on the publishing side disagree with that,” Diller explained. “It will be catastrophic in the long run if there isn’t a commercial mode that allows people to produce content professionally. It would be, I think everyone agrees, catastrophic. The only way getting there is either legislation or litigation.”