The Hollywood strike has a lot to do with AI





The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are officially on strike together for the first time in 63 years. But in addition to concerns about improving benefits, wages, and working conditions, one is distinctly modern about how studios will use AI. Literally an episode of Black Mirror With some media publications already replacing writers with AI, it’s no wonder the WGA wants to implement guardrails. Stranger again, SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland claims the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) and the studio executives it represents want to use AI to create background artist scans. Artists would be paid for a day’s work, but studios could use scans whenever they wanted. That’s exactly what happens to Salma Hayek in Joan is Awful, an episode of Black Mirror. Background actors who typically play non-speaking roles to fill scenes (e.g. patrons at a cafe, students at a school, etc.) earn an average of $38.5,000 per year, by In effect. AMPTP denied these claims, but some allege that the actor analyzes are is already happening. Technology has also been used to age actors, even in cases where actors have died. Peter Cushing, who died in 1994, appeared in 2016 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. How does the strike affect everyone? With much of TV and film production shut down, people who work in other parts of the entertainment industry are also out of work. Even Los Angeles-area restaurants that offer catering services or host industry meetings and events are feeling the pinch, with some reporting revenue drops of up to 40%, by The Los Angeles Times. For the rest of us, we may have to wait longer for our favorite shows and movies. Already delayed are Stranger Things, Andor, Severance and Captain America: Brave New Worldamong others. Get the 5 minute summary you’ll actually read in your inbox Business and technology news in 5 minutes or less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehustle.co/the-hollywood-strike-has-a-lot-to-do-with-ai-7/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos