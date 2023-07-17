Top 10 Bollywood Movies Where The Real Father-Son Duo Played A Significant Role | last articles

The Bollywood industry has witnessed many movies where the true father-son duo have shared the big screen. Moreover, they were quite capable of delivering perfect performance. Such movies that talk about applause performances become the subject of this article.

1.Paa

Paa is a phenomenal movie known for its distinguished storyline and because we see the real father-son duo change their on-screen relationships. is considered a handicapped son whose father, interpreted by

Abhishek Bachchan

, ignores their relationship. It is quite a moving film as it deals with the separation and reconciliation of his parents through his conscious efforts.

…

2.Kaho na pyar hai

Hrithik Roshan

, the Greek god of Bollywood, entered the world of theater with this magnificent film, which showcases his talent with grace. Working alongside his real father,

Rakesh Roshan

, the two bring an extraordinary touch to the film, adding to its allure. The extraordinary performances of these talented stars have received immense accolades, earning them well-deserved praise. Moreover, the inclusion of the captivating melody “kaho a pyaar hai” charmed the audience, making them dance happily to its mesmerizing rhythm.

The comedy film titled Yamla Pagla Deewana features the father-son duo of Dharmendra and

sunny deol

in leading roles, with

Bobby Deol

Also. The film is a considerable success thanks to its comic side, and especially to the excellent performance of the artists.

…

4.besharam

Another hailed film that captured our hearts is Besharam, which not only stars the father-son duo of

Ranbir Kapoor

And

Rishi Kapoor

but also the other member of their family, Neetu Kapoor. The film is particularly famous for the song Chal Hand Uthake Naache, which captures the father-son sharing screen in a beautiful performance that audiences have been looking forward to.

…

5.And against and

The timeless and never aging Bollywood actor,

Anil Kapoor

was seen sharing the big screen with his son

Harshvardhan Kapoor

in this gripping Ak vs. Ak thriller. The two also appeared together in another recently released film, Thar.

…

6.Munnabhai MBBS

This film remains in our hearts even today only because of the great performance of the star actors.

Sunil Dutt

and his son

Sanjay Dutt

. The real father-son duo played the same roles on screen and were highly praised by audiences for their acting skills.

…

7.Kuch toh hai

In the kingdom of Bollywood, Jeetendra, known as the acrobatic superstar, and his son

Tusshar Kapoor

collaborated on the film Kuch toh Hai. This tantalizing film, blending romance and suspense, showcased the talents of this father-son couple in important characters. Despite the film’s poor performance in theaters, it was undeniably a milestone in their professional journeys, as it united them on the big stage of big-screen glory.

…

8.Shaandaar

Well-known Bollywood actor,

Shahid Kapoor

, shared the screen with his father, Pankaj Kapoor in the film Shaandaar. The film failed to make an impact and fell flat at the box office. However, the duo’s performance was applauded by the audience.

…

9.Judwaa 2

Well, taking a slightly different approach to previous pairs, Judwaa 2 is also a worthy film to consider under this title.

David Dhawan

who is the director of the film, spared no effort for his son

Varun Dhawan

become famous with this film. The atmosphere of this film is inspired by the film Judwaa, of which it is a sequel.

ten.Bunty and Bubly

This is another movie where Big B and his son share the big screen. This film received mixed reviews from audiences when it was released in theaters in 2005, but the film was a critical success considering the film’s budget and box office collection.