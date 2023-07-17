Top 10 Bollywood Movies Where The Real Father-Son Duo Played A Significant Role | last articles

Entertainment
The Bollywood industry has witnessed many movies where the true father-son duo have shared the big screen. Moreover, they were quite capable of delivering perfect performance. Such movies that talk about applause performances become the subject of this article.
1.Paa
Paa is a phenomenal movie known for its distinguished storyline and because we see the real father-son duo change their on-screen relationships. is considered a handicapped son whose father, interpreted by
Abhishek Bachchan
, ignores their relationship. It is quite a moving film as it deals with the separation and reconciliation of his parents through his conscious efforts.
…
2.Kaho na pyar hai
Hrithik Roshan
, the Greek god of Bollywood, entered the world of theater with this magnificent film, which showcases his talent with grace. Working alongside his real father,
Rakesh Roshan
, the two bring an extraordinary touch to the film, adding to its allure. The extraordinary performances of these talented stars have received immense accolades, earning them well-deserved praise. Moreover, the inclusion of the captivating melody “kaho a pyaar hai” charmed the audience, making them dance happily to its mesmerizing rhythm.
The comedy film titled Yamla Pagla Deewana features the father-son duo of Dharmendra and
sunny deol
in leading roles, with
Bobby Deol
Also. The film is a considerable success thanks to its comic side, and especially to the excellent performance of the artists.
…
4.besharam
Another hailed film that captured our hearts is Besharam, which not only stars the father-son duo of
Ranbir Kapoor
And
Rishi Kapoor
but also the other member of their family, Neetu Kapoor. The film is particularly famous for the song Chal Hand Uthake Naache, which captures the father-son sharing screen in a beautiful performance that audiences have been looking forward to.
…
5.And against and
The timeless and never aging Bollywood actor,
Anil Kapoor
was seen sharing the big screen with his son
Harshvardhan Kapoor
in this gripping Ak vs. Ak thriller. The two also appeared together in another recently released film, Thar.
…
6.Munnabhai MBBS
This film remains in our hearts even today only because of the great performance of the star actors.
Sunil Dutt
and his son
Sanjay Dutt
. The real father-son duo played the same roles on screen and were highly praised by audiences for their acting skills.
…
7.Kuch toh hai
In the kingdom of Bollywood, Jeetendra, known as the acrobatic superstar, and his son
Tusshar Kapoor
collaborated on the film Kuch toh Hai. This tantalizing film, blending romance and suspense, showcased the talents of this father-son couple in important characters. Despite the film’s poor performance in theaters, it was undeniably a milestone in their professional journeys, as it united them on the big stage of big-screen glory.
…
8.Shaandaar
Well-known Bollywood actor,
Shahid Kapoor
, shared the screen with his father, Pankaj Kapoor in the film Shaandaar. The film failed to make an impact and fell flat at the box office. However, the duo’s performance was applauded by the audience.
…
9.Judwaa 2
Well, taking a slightly different approach to previous pairs, Judwaa 2 is also a worthy film to consider under this title.
David Dhawan
who is the director of the film, spared no effort for his son
Varun Dhawan
become famous with this film. The atmosphere of this film is inspired by the film Judwaa, of which it is a sequel.
ten.Bunty and Bubly
This is another movie where Big B and his son share the big screen. This film received mixed reviews from audiences when it was released in theaters in 2005, but the film was a critical success considering the film’s budget and box office collection.
