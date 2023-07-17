Reviews | Hollywood strikes happen when tech companies get too powerful

Comment this story Comment

A lifetime ago (actually the 1990s and early 2000s) I worked as a labor and employment attorney for a string of Hollywood studios. Much of the work involved sitting at bargaining tables with other studio union negotiators to hammer out deals with the dizzying assortment of unions that make TV shows and movies, including SAG-AFTRA (actors ), WGA (writers), Teamsters (drivers), IATSE (crew) and DGA (directors). So it has been painful to watch the writers guild strike drag on, only to be followed now by an actors strike, knowing that all of this is affecting the livelihoods of thousands of people. With both unions out, all remaining productions that were still running came to a halt.

Last Tuesday, there was a glimmer of hope. Following a series of calls from studio executives, the parties brought in a federal mediator to discuss the actors’ contract. Variety reported: In addition to executives discussing efforts to bring in a federal mediator, talent agency heads have reached out to SAG-AFTRA executives in recent days to offer help that could avert a second Hollywood work stoppage this summer. However, by disclosing their intervention before the union was notified, studio executives managed to anger the actors further.

It was reassuring to see some managers showing interest in the negotiations, given that both unions feared that the the studios just want to wait for them. The studios repudiated an unnamed source who told Deadline: The endgame is to let things drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their homes.

This kind of talk reflects the changing dynamics of the company over the past 15 years or so. The big companies that dominate the industry have become much bigger through mergers and consolidations (eg, Disney bought Fox; Comcast swallowed Universal). Plus, big tech companies like Apple, Netflix, Amazon (whose founder Jeff Bezos owns The Post) that now produce TV and movies are sitting at the negotiating table.

Alexandra Petri: It’s good. We don’t need human actors.

Once upon a time, studios were forced to divest of movie theaters on the grounds that they were vertical monopolies. It’s ancient history now.

Follow this author jennifer rubin the opinions of

For these conglomerates, entertainment/content production might only represent a fraction of their overall business. Apple is a consumer products giant; Amazon a retail giant. Comcast is one of the largest multinational telecommunications companies in the country. This has created a huge imbalance in bargaining power, and therein lies the problems for writers, actors and other workers who fear that these giant corporations have the means to wait for them.

If politicians had taken a tougher stance years ago on market consolidation and vertical monopolies (remember, Apple makes computers and cell phones, provides Apple TV, and produces content) and subjected companies technology to reasonable regulation, consumers and workers would be in a different position. Now, beleaguered writers and actors are feeling the impact of the abandonment of both political parties. If some banks are too big to fail, those companies might be too big to strike successfully.

In truth, if you’re not in the room with the negotiators and don’t have access to the same data, it’s extremely difficult to determine which side needs a reality check, although the studios have made the unusual decision to publish their latest offer to SAG-AFTRA, which at first glance seems quite generous and is aimed specifically at artificial intelligence. However, I know enough from having been in this room for many years that after days of discussions and exchanges of proposals, both sides think the other behaves irresponsibly.

Granted, the big issues, including the use of AI, staffing for writers, and streaming residuals, are very different depending on which side of the table you’re seated on. For companies, the ability to eliminate costs (i.e. eliminate workers), unfettered access to new technologies, and constant pressure to keep stock prices high are essential concerns. A lack of reliable revenue from new streaming companies (many of which are reporting losses) is creating a frenzy to keep costs, including labor, low. The studios say a radical SAG-AFTRA faction has made progress impossible and have expressed frustration that the actors refuse to prioritize items on their long list of demands.

For actors and writers, the point of view is different. The need for a decent standard of living in beloved Southern California and the opportunities to have a continued presence in their creative endeavors drive their requests. And they feel the clock is ticking as AI improves by leaps and bounds. (When the contracts last expired, the pandemic was raging; after dampening some demands at the time, unions are now eager to catch up with industry trends and advancements in AI.)

If you work in another industry, it’s tempting to think of Hollywood talent as spoiled and privileged. However, the vast majority of union members are not stars with mega-salaries. Their problems are not so different from those of ordinary workers.

Megan McArdle: Hollywood writers’ strike could have lasting impact

Following the upsurge in work stoppages in Southern California, the New York Times recently reported that school teachers and workers, dockworkers and hotel workers, as well as fellow actors and writers, are all dealing with the unbearable cost of living in Southern California. The fight for wages that keep pace with the cost of living will be played out on picket lines across the region. And it’s not just actors and writers whose jobs have been threatened by the rise of artificial intelligence and the gig economy.

Nelson Lichtenstein, who directs the Center for the Study of Work, Labor, and Democracy at the University of California, Santa Barbara, told The Times: There’s a new sense of similarity between the salesman who is told to come every other day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the scriptwriter who is suddenly offered seven episodes to write and then, goodbye.

Faced with giant corporations bent on making bigger profits every quarter, writers and actors have their backs to the wall. This is a warning to the rest of the American workforce.