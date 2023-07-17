News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood is closing in on the next steps for the renovation of the historic Log Cabin building, which houses the West Hollywood Recovery Center (WHRC) on N. Robertson Boulevard. In late June 2023, the California State Legislature approved Budget Bill AB 102 of 2023, which contains $1.15 million in appropriate funding to support the Log Cabin renovation project. On Monday, July 10, 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law AB 102. Approved as part of this is $500,000 support from the California Department of Housing and Community Development requested by Senator Ben Allen (California Senate District 24) and $650,000 support from the Department of General Services of California requested by Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur (CA Assembly Borough 51). We are grateful to Senator Allen and Assemblyman Zbur for helping the City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Recovery Center advocate for funding to support renovations to this historic space, which is vital to saving recovery services in our community, the City of West Hollywood said. Mayor Sepi Shyne. Countless thousands of people have been helped by the 12-step meetings offered at the Log Cabin and I am thrilled that we can look forward to many years to come in an enhanced space for life-changing meetings and recovery. community. The Log Cabin building was built on property purchased by the City of Beverly Hills in 1928. The northern portion of the property was leased to the Lions Club in 1936, which built the log cabin in its Boy Scouts of America style (BSA) clubhouse. In the early 1970s, the Lions Club sublet the building to the West Hollywood Recovery Center to use for drug addiction recovery group meetings such as Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. In 2019, the City of Beverly Hills indicated its desire to sell the property, and the City of West Hollywood entered into a lease with the City of Beverly Hills with the option to purchase the property. In 2022, the City of West Hollywood exercised its option to purchase the property, and the city began a feasibility analysis with the West Hollywood Recovery Center to determine a renovation plan. The log cabin renovation plan to refurbish the existing log cabin structure bringing the facility up to health and safety and ADA standards while meeting historic preservation standards; to provide a long-term settlement with the West Hollywood community that meets the needs of the recovery community; and create a renewable energy center with additional site works for public parking, streetscape improvements, landscaping and the incorporation of electric vehicle charging stations and photovoltaic panels. The West Hollywood Recovery Center holds over 90 separate addiction recovery meetings per week, or over 4,500 meetings per year. For more information, please visit https://thewhrc.org/home. For more information, please contact Alicen Bartle, Project Development Administrator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6323 or [email protected]. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. West Hollywood City Hall is open for walk-in services at public ticket offices or by appointment by visiting www.weho.org/appointments. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. Receive text updates by texting WeHo at (323) 848-5000. For reporters and members of the media seeking additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weho.org/Home/Components/News/News/10917/23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos