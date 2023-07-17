Sunny Deol Says Bollywood Was Against Gadar When He Came Out: ‘The People’s Love Changed Them’





Sunny Deol is set to reprise Tara Singh’s much-loved character in Gadar 2. The sequel to the 2001 blockbuster also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. After setting the stage for a love story in the midst of India’s independence, Gadar 2 brings to life the ordeals of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. During her recent visit to the Kapil Sharma Show, Sunny admitted to being nervous about the film recalling how Bollywood turned its back on Gadar when it was released. In a promo shared by Sony TV, Kapil welcomed Sunny Deol, who arrived in Tara Singh’s outfit. As the comedian asked him about his emotions ahead of his film’s release, Sunny said in Punjabi, “There’s excitement but also nervousness. When the movie came out, everyone in the industry… (thumbs down). But the way the public took it up, everyone just changed. His comment shocked Archana Puran Singh, while the studio audience showed their support by applauding him. Gadar was re-released on June 9 and found plenty of takers as audiences flocked to watch Tara Singh-Sakeena’s love story, and Sunny action packed avatar. The actor then met fans at an event and explained how Bollywood was against the film. He shared how many people suggested dubbing the movie as it contains Punjabi dialogues and distributors turned down the movie citing the same. “Jab Gadar Ek Prem Katha lagi, tab humein nahin pata tha ki yeh movie gadar machayegi. People used to say, ‘Yeh Punjabi movie hai. Isse Hindi mein dub karo’. Some distributors said, “Main toh nahin kharidunga yeh film”. So we encountered a lot of problems. But people loved the movie so much that they shut everyone up! Unhone hi humein himmat di hai ki hum part 2 banayein,” he said. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 hits theaters on August 11. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news as well as entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

