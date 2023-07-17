Hollywood mogul with deep ties to China, his wife deposits more than $1.7 million in coffers supporting Biden’s re-election bid





FIRST ON FOX: A former Disney CEO and his wife recently donated more than $1.7 million to a joint fundraising committee authorized by President Biden’s campaign, despite their close ties to China. The Bidens campaign announced on April 25 that former Disney and DreamWorks Animation chief Jeffrey Katzenberg would be one of its national co-chairs. Two days later, on April 27, the Biden Victory Fund, the campaigns’ joint fundraising vehicle, received a donation totaling $889,600 from Katzenberg’s wife, Marilyn, according to Federal Election Commission records. A day later, on April 28, the Biden Victory Fund received a donation of $889,600 from Katzenberg himself. Katzenberg and his wife are also top donors to Biden’s presidential campaign, donating $6,600 each in late April. Katzenberg has deep and longstanding ties to China’s communist government, Fox News Digital previously reported, which could pose a problem for the president over human rights abuses in the country and as analysts continue to put warns of the threat that China poses to US national security. BILLIONAIRE WHO VISITED EPSTEIN ISLAND MAKES HUGE SIX-DIGIT DONATION IN SUPPORT OF BIDEN’S RE-ELECTION BID According to Katzenberg, he visited China every month for years when running DreamWorks Animation. “I’ve been to China every month for the past two and a half years because it’s a place of incredible opportunity right now,” he said in 2014. stories to create a unique new type of theme park experience. We are building an animation studio in the middle of Shanghai called “Dream Center”. When Katzenberg was at DreamWorks in 2012, the company announced a multi-billion dollar deal with the Chinese government to build a production studio in Shanghai. The deal, which effectively increased the number of U.S. films that could be released in the Chinese market each year, came just days after then-Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping met with the President of the time, Barack Obama, in Washington. Xi, now head of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, traveled to Los Angeles after Obama’s meeting and met with Katzenberg, and the two men were introduced at an agreement-signing ceremony. Biden also played a pivotal role in promoting Hollywood’s entry into Chinese markets under the Obama administration, meeting Xi several times during the Chinese leader’s trip to the United States in 2012, with Katzenberg often showing up. Katzenberg’s presence at events with Xi reflected “Katzenberg’s access to the Obama administration,” Aynne Kokas, author of the book “Hollywood Made in China” and film industry expert, told the Los Angeles Times. , noting that the Hollywood producer had raised millions. dollars for the Obama-Biden ticket. However, the deal sparked a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into DreamWorks Animation and other studios for possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by allegedly bribing Chinese officials to gain market access. Chinese. Little information has been made public about the probe. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Hollywood mogul and top Democratic fundraiser has continued his relationship with China after leaving the executive role at DreamWorks in 2016. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba was among those who contributed an initial $1 billion dollars for Katzenberg’s WndrCo. launch a a mobile shorthand content company called NewTV. The Biden campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

