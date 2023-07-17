Northwest students are redefining summer fun

While Northwestern’s deeply pre-professional culture can cut deep and be incredibly pervasive, that doesn’t mean students haven’t found ways to relax and have fun this summer — albeit in their own unique way. .

Freshman Eliot Lee said he has spent most of his summer so far relaxing at his home in Seattle. However, Lee said he managed to find a few ways to keep busy during the long summer days.

Instead of typical hobbies like making friendship bracelets and tanning, Lee’s idea of ​​having fun in the summer is working on freelance computer projects and playing with artificial intelligence.

“I went into the summer knowing that I wanted to play with some of the AI ​​stuff that’s out there because it’s developing at such a rapid rate,” he said. “Besides playing around with the coding, I think it’s really interesting to think philosophically about what it will mean when the whole world is run by overpowered ChatGPT?”

For one of Lee’s independent projects, he focuses on the relationship between large language models – a type of learning algorithm that can recognize, predict and generate content when working with massive data sets – and finance and investments.

Lee says he feels like he’s behind most of his peers in finding internships, but not having an internship has actually been a blessing in disguise for him this summer.

“I have a lot of time, and I don’t know when I’ll have that much time to explore this or something else that deep,” he said.

Weinberg’s second year, Amelia Rolighed, also found time to pursue her own passion projects.

The few weeks before her internship began provided a window of time, she said.

“I was bored and felt like I was trying to find something to do, so I took on a passion project,” Rolighed said. “I completely rearranged my bedroom, so I think finding something like this that you haven’t had time to do is really awesome because you feel so accomplished when you’ve done it.”

Rolighed said one of the main motivations behind renovating her bedroom was her desire to avoid spending money on activities, as she says many summer hobbies tend to be a waste. silver.

In addition to avoiding spending money, Rolighed said she’s spent the summer so far looking for activities focused on self-improvement.

“I got into investing and started researching stocks because I wanted to think about how I could use my time when there was nothing else to do,” Rolighed said. . “How can I use it to improve myself instead of just wasting all day?”

For those with internships or jobs during the summer, Rolighed recommends taking advantage of weekday nights to hang out with friends or try new activities.

While students may agree that NU’s pre-professional culture pushed them to find internships or summer jobs, it may be equally important to find time to participate in traditional summer activities and adopt new ones. .

Like Rolighed, McCormick freshman Andrew White used his free time this summer to hone new skills.

In particular, taking up golf helped him relax after the stresses of school, he said.

“It’s really nice to see the rookies improving,” White said. “It’s something that brings me joy throughout my day to kind of offload some of the stress that comes from the internship.”

White said he prefers to play golf and do activities with other people because he enjoys spending time with friends he wouldn’t normally see during the school year and making the most of the time he has. he has with them.

Looking to the future, White, who is interested in investment banking as a career, anticipates that the rest of his summers in the future may not offer as much free time as he has now, and he wants to use the time he has now to the best of his abilities.

“I’m back with the high school friends doing the things we would do in high school with the weird nostalgic feeling ‘this might be one of the last times we do this together,'” White said.

