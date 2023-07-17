‘Sex every day’ allegation at trial of entertainment industry figure facing series of sex crimes charges





Thing The entertainment industry character is accused of multiple sex crimes spanning nearly a decade, but legal redactions mean he cannot be named or identified.

The entertainment industry figure facing decades of sex crime allegations has no recollection of a specific sexual encounter because I would have sex every day, he told the court. Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett also asked him if his relationship with the plaintiff, who like the accused cannot be named for legal reasons, was strictly related to sex, drugs, partying and to alcohol. And many other good things too, he says. He faces a total of 25 counts, including rape, indecent assault, sexual assault by unlawful intercourse, assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, attempted sexual assault , indecent assault and attempted perversion of justice. LEARN MORE:

* A plaintiff in an entertainment industry sex crime trial tells the jury he woke up to sheets ‘full of blood’

* ‘Me Too fest’ behind sex charges against entertainment industry figure, lawyer says

* Entertainment industry figure on “sex addict” sex crime charges

He is also accused of drugging women to help him commit sex crimes, and the allegations can be revealed to refer to multiple locations across the North Island. Defense attorney Ron Mansfield KC told the jury earlier in the trial that his client had denied all of the allegations against him, many of which stemmed from what he described as a party from me too. As the trial entered its tenth week at Rotorua High Court, Pollett questioned the man about an alleged rape where the complainant said she was left unfit after he gave her drugs. I don’t remember having sex every day, he said. He also claimed that while he was having extramarital sex with the women, things started to turn because she didn’t like the way I was staying with my family. He also denied a claim by Pollett that he told the plaintiff I could get a threesome anytime I wanted. Pollett also read what she described as a tell-all email from the complainant to the man, in which she told him that you had a wonderful wife and that I would be your dream girlfriend. However, it also raised concerns about the man’s wandering eye. I saw you snapchatting other girls. . . and your Instagram sucks. It’s all the other girls. The trial must continue.

