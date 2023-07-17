Entertainment
Entertainment personalities trial: Allegations of drugs and date rape pills slipped to women before rapes were denied
A leading figure in New Zealand’s entertainment industry is on trial in the High Court in Rotorua. Photo/Andrew Warner
He is accused of raping a woman he was having an affair with after putting a pill in her mouth which made him feel incompetent, and of raping another woman after slipping a date rape drug into her drink .
But an entertainment figurehead denies the drug allegations, saying the women were fine and could give consent to have sex.
The man, whose name has been provisionally withheld, was today in his second day of cross-examination by Crown barrister Anna Pollett during his trial at the High Court in Rotorua.
He is defending 25 counts involving nine women, including rape, sexual assault and drug-related offenses.
The defense opened its case last week and the man took the stand to testify. He told the jury he had had sex with up to 40 women over the years.
He fell in love with one of the women and the pair had a long affair filled with what Pollett today described as lust and love.
In a message to defendant Pollett read to the jury, the woman said what the defendant’s wife lacked she was good at – including sex, fun times and a stable woman who would have his back .
She reminded the jury through questioning that the defendant agreed that he had paid for the woman’s hair, makeup, nails, fake tan, groceries, rent and overseas travel.
The woman is now one of nine complainants. The defendant faces six counts against her, including two of rape, two of indecent assault and two of supplying drugs, namely ecstasy and methamphetamine.
Pollett asked the defendant if he put a Pink Porsche ecstasy pill in the woman’s mouth after they strolled at a party.
Pollett said the woman became disabled after taking the pill and her eyes were rolling back in her head. Pollett said the woman described it during her testimony as looking like she was tripping bullets.
She described leaving as if she had no control over her body and had been drugged.
Pollett said they returned to the party and she was in such a state that a friend took her back to her apartment.
It is alleged that the accused then picked her up and raped her.
She has flashes of you being on top of her having sex with her.
Pollett suggested that the defendant was above her to allow her to be in control.
The accused said: She was fine.
Pollett also asked about another occasion when the defendant allegedly forced the woman to have sex with him after giving him methamphetamine. Pollett suggested he was in a jealous rage after finding out the woman had slept with two of his friends.
She was crying, she was defeated, she was lying there while you did the right thing with her.
That’s when you stood up and said that’s what bitches deserve.
The defendant denied all the suggestions.
Pollett asked if she too was okay, as he described another woman who also alleges she was drugged and raped.
Pollett reminded the jury through questioning that the woman testified that she had gone to a hotel with the defendant for what she thought was a party.
But there were only the two of them, her friend and the defendants’ friend, in the hotel room. Pollett asked the defendant if he made the woman a drink and put GBL, a highly soluble date rape drug, in the drink.
He said no.
Pollett asked the defendant if it was correct that she was unconscious. He said she was never unconscious.
The complainant recalled flashes of the accused sexually assaulting and raping her.
Pollett said when the woman started to come out of the drug influence, the man took her to a party at another address where the woman found a friend to take her home.
She was upset by what you had done to her.
The defendant said no.
In total, the accused pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of indecent assault, four of sexual assault by rape, three of sexual assault by unlawful intercourse, two of attempted sexual assault, two burglary, one assault with intent to commit sexual acts. violation, one of supplying MDMA, one supplying methamphetamine, and one willful attempt to pervert the course of justice.
The trial was originally scheduled to last six weeks, but entered its 10th week before Judge Layne Harvey and a jury of nine women and three men.
It was likely that Crown and defense attorneys would present their closing arguments around early next week, possibly starting on Tuesday.
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for over 25 years, primarily covering police, courts, human interests and social issues.
