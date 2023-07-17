‘Avengers’ actor attempted suicide with multiple heart attacks





It’s been over a decade since Marvel Studios released the very firstavengers movie in 2012, but recent events have cast a morbid light on the events of one of the earliest sets of MCU superheroes. While Disney and Marvel were certainly hoping for the success of the comic book-turned-movie saga, they had no idea the massive popularity it would sustain for years to come. Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe means big paydays for its lead actors, but before the super team hit the big screen for the first time, one of its core members, Jeremy Renner, constantly tried to stand up. commit suicide. Actor Jeremy Renner, better known to Marvel fans as Avenger Hawkeye, dominated the early news cycles of 2023 after a horribly traumatic snowplow accident left him literally shattered. The world was stunned and inspired by his seemingly superhuman ability to stay positive, work hard, and miraculously heal from something that should have killed him easily. This tragic incident and his brush with death gave a new context to his actions on theavengerstogether. According Fandom WireJeremy Renner was actively rooting for his on-screen death as Hawkeye to the point where he would pretend to die during filming…several times. Renner is quoted saying, I just had a heart attack in every scene, I was just walking with Scarlett Johansson, and just like be ugh. And they said, what are you doing man? I’m giving you an option if you just want to kick me out of this movie. Just you know, anytime, if you want to kill me, daddy’s gonna have a heart attack. FandomWire suggests his constant heart attack pranks were meant to comment on Hawkeye’s lack of character development in the script. While Renner was right that Clint Barton wasn’t getting a ton of character depth compared to the other Avengers, maybe the on-set heart attacks weren’t the right way to go about it. I mean…poor Scarlet Johansson (Black Widow). Jeremy Renner’s humor has apparently always been a little dark, but things may have changed in the past eleven years. Not only did he survive a life-altering accident, but he went on to star in a handful of other Marvel Studios feature films as well as his own Disney+ series, which certainly gave Clint Barton/Hawkeye the star that Renner was looking for.

