Baton Rouge-based actor anticipates lengthy actors’ strike





The Screen Actors Guild is on strike, and with the Screenwriters Guild already on strike, you can expect big delays before you see a new TV or movie. Jason Bayle is an actor, based in Baton Rouge, who says the SAG strike is meant to help those in the industry who can’t demand multi-million pay deals. Salaries, residual payments, those kinds of things that they just haven’t tracked where the costs are for people to stay and work in entertainment, Bayle said. Bayle says a major issue among SAG members is compensation for work shown on streaming services like Hulu, Prime or Netflix. He says movies and conventional TV can track ratings, which are used as the basis for compensation and residuals. He says streamers treat viewing information as data and generally don’t share the information with actors or their agents. There’s really no way for you to know if you have a hit show and they use that lack of clarity to suppress your money and it becomes very difficult to make money in the business, Bayle said. Bayle says streaming technology is just one potential problem for actors and creatives to get paid fairly. He says artificial intelligence (AI) will further erode performers’ rights to appropriate remuneration and must be avoided in strike negotiations. Bayle says that with the arrival of fall, the effects of strikes by writers AND actors will soon be felt. Where’s the next season of my favorite show, why does it take 18 months for something like this to come back, then you’ll start to notice, Bayle said. Bayle and others believe the strike and negotiations to resolve it will take some time.

