World on Fire Series 2 Review This Epic WWII Drama Is Totally Captivating | Television

Oorld on Fire was supposed to return a little earlier than it did, but the pandemic caused its second series to arrive four years after the first. The idea that real-world events could intrude on its storytelling is apt, given that much of this epic and sweeping war drama is about how conflict affects daily life and how people can and must be adaptable when everything is turned upside down. .

Writer and creator Peter Bowker (Blackpool, The A Word) has moved the action forward slightly to 1941, and translator Harry Chase is temporarily back home in Cheshire, having brought his new wife Kasia (Zofia Wichlacz), from Poland with him. Lesley Manville continues to play Robina, Harry’s Wasp Mother, with a hint of Maggie Smith/Dowager Countess to her; his compassion is not entirely absent, but it is buried deep in the weeds of propriety and blunt proclamations about the state of affairs. I doubt the Germans are interested in Cheshire, she said dryly, as bombs rained down on Manchester. She claims not to be afraid of strong emotion: I simply disapprove of her.

Manville’s taut snobbery provides excellent acidic balance. Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) doesn’t have much to do at the start of the series except mope around at home, but he’s soon off to play his role again, being sent to North Africa at the end. episodes. Mother, I have no choice but to fight for my country, he says, as she explains that he leaves behind a whole personal mess.

After fleeing her country and her role in the resistance to travel to Britain with Harry, Kasia is traumatized and struggling with what would now be identified as PTSD. She has nightmares that wake the house. Robina isn’t happy about this and can’t figure out where she stands in the war now that she’s a refugee. I’m a soldier, not a sister or a wife, she told Harry, wondering if fighting was the only thing she was good at. Kasia, with all her flawed complexities, is one of the show’s best characters.

Lois, Harry’s former flame and the mother of his child, Vera, also grasps the notion of what her role should be. She is an ambulance driver, dodging bombs to get victims to hospital, but taking increasingly reckless risks, unable to mourn those she has lost. When her brother, Tom, returns, he accuses her of not staying home where she should be. It’s one of the many grains of sand in the story were all together; Kasia also finds that not all Mancunians have open arms when it comes to refugees, especially if they insist on speaking foreign. As is often the case here, one need not look far for contemporary parallels.

He leans to the soapy side at times, like in an awkward family reunion between Harry, Kasia, Lois, and Robina, filled with longing stares. But his occasional soapiness works in his favor: he juggles his elements well, never seeming gross or unbalanced. It’s compelling storytelling that flies by quickly demanding and almost immediately winning viewers’ emotional investment in its characters.

As in the first series, he casts his net wider than the home front. In Berlin, it tells the story of schoolgirl Marga, recruited into the horrific Lebensborn scheme, in which young women with Aryan qualities were selected to have children with SS officers, in pursuit of racial purity. The tension is chilling, as her friend and teacher tries to quietly intervene; everyone is afraid of their neighbors, or their children, who report them to the authorities.

He also spends time in Egypt, where British and Indian army regiments are supposed to fight together against the Italians, who have snipers in the hills and have laid landmines in the road. Indian soldiers are given the most dangerous tasks, and again, it feels like not everyone is in the same boat, even if they’re on the same side.

World on Fire is an ambitious series. It is multinational, multilingual and treats the personal and the political as one and the same. The idea behind it has always been to tell the story of war through the lives of ordinary people, and it certainly gives a sense of how every aspect of life must have been disrupted. I’ve been slightly spoiled for WWII dramas by the gregarious SAS: Rogue Heroes, and it doesn’t share that bounce or spirit. But he has an immaculate mastery of tension and character. As it is war, people come and go; they live and they die. By the end of the opening episode, I was fully invested in their fate.