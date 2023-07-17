Daily horoscope for July 17, 2023





An overview of the free daily horoscope for Monday July 17, 2023 Birthday today (07/17/23). Community connection is blooming this year. Bold investigations and explorations pay off through disciplined and consistent effort. Your home is overflowing with love this fall, leading to a winter phase of social transitions. Adapt to the domestic changes of spring before your career takes off. Strengthen collaborations for a common gain. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is an 8 Achieve domestic visions with enhancements over a two-week New Moon phase. To show creativity. Enhance the beauty and functionality of your home. Feed the family. Taurus (April 20 – May 20) Today is an 8th Profit thanks to communications. Possibilities spark conversations during this two-week new moon phase. Creative projects flourish. Express, share and connect. Write your story. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is a 9 Begin a lucrative New Moon phase. Discover new markets and growing prosperity. Strengthen the financial foundations for growth. Collect and preserve a healthy harvest. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a 9 for pursuing personal dreams. Develop your talents, abilities and skills over two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Grow and develop. Let your light shine. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 7 Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in tonight’s New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Take advantage of a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase. Imagine possibilities. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is an 8 Connect for shared support for big results. This New Moon phase benefits the team’s efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community involvement. To have fun together. Libra (Sep 23-Oct 22) Today is a 9. This New Moon illuminates career opportunities. Develop interesting projects over the next two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence increase. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is an 8 Educational opportunities arise after tonight’s New Moon. The next two-week phase focuses on study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and discoveries. Sagittarius (Nov 22-Dec 21) Today is a 9. Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase rises with tonight’s New Moon. Launch valuable initiatives with your partner. Capricorn (December 22-January 19) Today is an 8 Collaboration comes naturally, especially over two weeks after tonight’s Cancer New Moon. You are on the same wavelength. Take your partnership to the next level. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is a 9. Energize your physical movements. This New Moon initiates two weeks of increasing work, health, and strength. Put your heart into your actions. It is practice makes perfect. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 9 Have fun. Stir up some romance. The New Moon begins a family-friendly, fun, and passionate two-week phase. To show creativity. It’s all for love. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

