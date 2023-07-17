Bollywood’s highest paid female actor has a net worth of 500 crore; can you guess who?

Bollywood celebrities, apart from making movies, also engage in various business ventures, contributing significantly to their income. Therefore, they are among the largest taxpayers in the country. While male actors dominate tax contributions, there is one actress who stands out among her peers.

Deepika Padukone has always paid a remarkable amount of taxes, with a large payment of 10 crores in the financial year 2016-2017 and subsequent similar estimates in subsequent years, multiple news outlets suggest.

Last year, Deepika Padukone was the only actress to make the list of highest paid taxpayers. Deepika Padukone’s substantial net worth and impressive earnings highlight her status as the industry’s leading tax-paying female actor, demonstrating her contribution to the nation’s revenue.

According to Forbes India, Deepikas main source of income is endorsements. She won 48 crore in 2019, when she acted in Padmaavat for which she was allegedly paid 12 crore. That year, she beat celebrities like Rohit Sharma, Ajay Devgn and Rajinikanth to enter the top 10 Indian celebrities with the highest net worth.

While other actresses have yet to approach the 10 crore mark, Alia Bhatt secures the second position on the list, apparently paying around 5-6 crore in taxes per year.

Previously, the title of highest paid female actor in taxes belonged to Katrina Kaif, who paid more 5 crores in taxes during the fiscal year 2013-2014. However, Deepika Padukone has surpassed her after gaining wide success in her recent endeavors and expanding her business ventures, according to reports.

Deepika Padukones net worth, according to media reports, is around 500 crores. She is ranked number two among female Indian celebrities, just behind Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is worth 620 crore. Kareen Kapoor Khan, with a net worth of around 485 crore, is among the richest female celebrities in the country.

(LiveMint could not independently verify the media reports mentioned in this article)

Updated: July 17, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

