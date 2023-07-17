Elle Fanning “thirsty for black humor” | Entertainment
Elle Fanning likes to “live in the space of comedy”.
The 25-year-old actress stars in the historical and satirical series ‘The Great’, and Elle has revealed that she “craves” dark humor.
She told Sky’s ‘Backstage’ podcast: “Living in the comedy space is really fun for me, which was a bit different. And now I feel like I’ve settled in and moved on. ‘be used to this space.’
She also praised series creator Tony McNamara, describing him as “a genius”.
She said: “What’s he gonna come up with next? His brain. He’s so great. He’s also so dark. Like, Tony, you’re twisted. But that’s really why it blends so perfectly He’s such a genius.”
She was impressed with Tony’s ability to go from comedy to violence in the blink of an eye.
She said: “I crave that humor.
“It’s like when there’s a really funny, crazy moment, always flipping it around and getting the audience to wonder and feel something and get emotional about something like right after. So that’s is a balancing act, sure. But it’s real.”
She made her film debut as a child and already has over 60 acting credits under her belt.
Despite this, Elle suggested that she “just came [her] own now”.
She told Marie Claire magazine: “I’ve been working for so long as a kid, so it makes sense. But honestly, I feel like I’ve only just blossomed.”
She appreciates her first successes. But the actress admits to having evolved a lot during her career.
She said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play great characters, but when you’re a kid in the movies, sometimes you’re just the kid in them. You’re the watcher, almost [like] the eyes of the public you watch, adults get weird and have fun.”
