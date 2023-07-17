Entertainment
Best new hotels and restaurants – The Hollywood Reporter
Despite the strike by writers and would-be actors, from July 20-23 Comic-Con is set to take over San Diego once again with plenty of head-turning cosplays. As the city’s most anticipated event approaches, it has stepped up its culinary and hospitality offerings with a list of unforgettable places to wine, dine and rest.
Near the home of Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center, Bun and Patti (2171 Kettner Blvd.) spotlights burgers like the Smoke Show, made with 14-day dry-aged beef and served with smoke curlicues under a glass dome, while the jungle theme Exist (467 Fifth Ave.) offers Latin American cuisine as well as sushi. Somewhere else, Paradisaea (5680 La Jolla Blvd.) in La Jolla features dishes showcasing local ingredients and drinks such as the Keys Razor cocktail (with producer’s mezcal, honeydew, jalapeño, mint and lime) inspired by the Razor House, the modernist home that Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz bought in the neighborhood in 2019. To the south and not far from the future Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which will open in the summer of 2025, Chula Vista’s Shake and crush (303 Third St.) The cocktail bar and restaurant serves a rotating menu inspired by different countries every month — Peru is featured through August and the Philippines is next — alongside drinks like the signature spicy Ring of Fire (Effen cucumber vodka, agave chili, lemon and lime juice, cucumber and jalapeño with a Tajin rim). Or take a side trip to Lemon Grove in East County for authentic Italian cuisine at Twenties La Trattoria (8099 Broadway), including his arancini of the day.
At the end of the day, settle into one of these seven new hotels:
Kimpton Alma, downtown
Sleek guest rooms and a Mexican-inspired lobby make this new downtown boutique hotel a must-see. The chic rooftop restaurant, Leave of Absence, serves tasty salads and wood-fired pizzas and offers pool access. The views at the top of the property are spectacular. 1047 Fifth Ave., from $219 a night; more booking options on Alma stay, Expedia And Hotels.com
Lafayette Hotel & Club, North Park
Located in the North Park neighborhood, The La Fayette Hotel & Club – first opened in 1946 with a pool designed by Tarzan star Johnny Weissmuller – has hosted Hollywood luminaries such as Ava Gardner and Bob Hope over the years and its Mississippi room was where Tom Cruise filmed the karaoke scene in Top Gun, singing “You” I lost that feeling of love. The property has now been completely renovated and redesigned by CH Projects (behind San Diego restaurants such as Morning Glory and Born & Raised), now featuring eight restaurants and bars, a soundtrack created by Swizz Beatz and 139 lavishly designed guest rooms with design details. including papered ceilings, burl wood bar carts, and fabric-draped four-poster beds. 2223 El Cajon Blvd., from $299/night; book online at Lafayette
Margaritaville Hotel in San Diego, Gaslamp Quarter
Open August 8 Margaritaville Hotel San Diego in the Gaslamp Quarter will be the hotel brand’s first urban location on the West Coast. A $30 million renovation of the Solamar Hotel, the property will feature a Southern California-inspired design, what it says is the city’s largest rooftop pool deck and three dining concepts, with a live music program as well. 435 Sixth Ave., from $279 a night; more booking options on Margaritaville and Booking.com
Orli La Jolla
Orli La Jolla is a new hidden gem tucked away near the beach that was designed over two years by local siblings Hailey and Max Waitt, whose father is billionaire Gateway co-founder Ted Waitt. The two transformed a 1910-era residence of Irving Gill — the father of California modernism — into a 13-room sanctuary that combines the appeal of a luxury hotel with the comforts of a homestay. “The dream was to create a new way of staying,” says Max Waitt. “If customers wish to experience Orli as a traditional hotel, we will adapt their stay accordingly. Or if they want to use our web app and expand their stay, they can order flowers from local florists or treats for their kids from the local bakery. 7753 Draper Ave., rooms from $299; more booking options on hems and Booking.com
Palihotel, city center
The new Palihotel is a beautifully curated property in the heart of Gaslamp. Its youthful, modern aesthetic seamlessly blends preppy elegance with nautical-inspired charm. Dine at the hotel’s French-inspired restaurant or head to the guest-only rooftop terrace and enjoy one of the best views in town. 830 Sixth Avenue, from $150; more booking options on PalihouseBooking.com, Expedia and Hotels.com
Valencia Ranch, Santa Fe Ranch
Asked to name a guest-favorite San Diego hotel, luxury travel agency founders Gen Hershey of Genuine Access and Lauren McWilliams Jones of Solas Travels (both of whom work extensively with names in the entertainment industry) each donate props to Rancho Valencia, which is the only Relais & Chateau property in Southern California. Recently, the resort (which includes 49 luxurious casitas) launched two new ultra-private residences, the four-bedroom, 4,600-square-foot Spa House (from $7,500 a night) and the five-bedroom Casa Valencia. and 5,860 square feet. (from $9,500 a night). “When you arrive, you’re in another world and their on-site team is fantastic,” Jones says, while Hershey calls Rancho Valencia the perfect place “for a romantic getaway.” 5921 Valencia Circle, from $999; more booking options on Valencia RanchExpedia and Hotels.com
Shore House at Hotel del Coronado
An addition to the legendary Hotel del Coronado (where the Hollywood classic Some like it hot was partly filmed), the Shore House offers 75 residential-style units ranging from one to three bedrooms, all adorned with a bright beach house aesthetic. “Each villa feels like coming home to your private beach house,” says Michael Tuesca, manager of Shore House, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. 1500 Orange Avenue, from $1,150; more booking options on Hotel Del, Booking.com, Expedia and Hotels.com
A version of this story first appeared in the July 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
